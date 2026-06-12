Editor's Review President William Ruto has defended his frequent international trips, saying his travels are part of his responsibility as Kenya’s chief diplomat.

President William Ruto has defended his frequent international trips, saying his travels are part of his responsibility as Kenya’s chief diplomat.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with Kenyans living in Finland on Thursday, June 11, he noted that many people do not fully understand the nature of his schedule and the objectives of his visits.

Ruto said his trips are focused on securing opportunities and strengthening Kenya’s position on the global stage rather than personal interests.

"I was looking at one of the headlines in the newspaper that William Ruto is travelling again. I wish they knew the kind of schedule that I have. I have not come here as a tourist or to waste time; I have come here to make sure we have achieved certain things.

"Just for the record, I am the chief diplomat of our country. People want to know what Kenya stands for," he said.

File image of President William Ruto

Meanwhile, Ruto has announced that the upgrading of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will commence in July.

Speaking on Friday, June 12, during a meeting with Marsabit County Grassroots leaders at State House, Nairobi, he said the government has the funds needed to modernize JKIA.

Ruto noted that the current state of JKIA is embarrassing to the nation, observing that the airport has remained largely unchanged since its construction decades ago.

"Our airport here was built in 1972. We tried to build another one, but people made a lot of noise, and to this day, our airport still has canvas on the tarmac. We are very embarrassed.

"But I want to assure you that this July we will begin constructing a new airport. We have the funds needed to build that airport because we want to transform Kenya," he announced.

Ruto's remarks come after the Kenyan government awarded the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) a $2.9 billion (Ksh375 billion) contract to upgrade and expand JKIA.

On April 1, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) shared photos of the proposed design of the modernized JKIA.

In the photos shared by KAA, the new modernised JKIA will have a new passenger terminal built in the shape of a cross.

The hub will serve multiple planes at one go and will be fitted with more than 20 passenger boarding bridges, elevated paths used by passengers to board planes in major airports.

Upon expansion, the airport will have a large parking lot that will accommodate hundreds of vehicles. The pick-up and drop-off section will be a raised platform.

In addition, the new plan factors in the development of an Airport City and a Special Economic Zone.

Passengers using the airport will have to move around the facility through rail trams and a well-established bus rapid transit system.