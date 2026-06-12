Editor's Review President William Ruto on Friday, June 12, hosted grassroots leaders from Marsabit County at State House, led by Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali.

President William Ruto on Friday, June 12, hosted grassroots leaders from Marsabit County at State House, led by Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali.

During the meeting, Ruto said the government was prioritising investments in infrastructure, livestock production, electricity and water projects to accelerate growth in the county.

"Explained the measures we are taking to unlock the county's immense potential through strategic investments in infrastructure, livestock production, power and water projects," the Head of State said in a statement.

File image of President William Ruto's meeting with grassroots leaders from Marsabit County

Ruto highlighted several road projects currently underway in the county, saying they would improve connectivity and enhance security in the region.

"We are building the Marsabit-Segel road at a cost of Ksh1.4 billion and Segel-Maikona road at Ksh1.8 billion, while security roads are being opened up at a cost of Ksh100 million

"We have also set aside Ksh2 billion for other roads in the county, including Loglogo-Korr-Kargi, North Horr-Dukana and Sololo-Anona-Golole-Uran sections," the statement added.

Ruto also announced plans to strengthen cross-border trade through a partnership between the national and county governments.

"Additionally, we are working with the Marsabit County Government to establish a dry port in Moyale to boost trade between Kenya and Ethiopia," the statement further read.

File image of President William Ruto's meeting with grassroots leaders from Marsabit County

Ruto further revealed that the government is investing Ksh2.81 billion in electricity projects through last-mile connectivity programmes and mini-grids across the county.

He added that Marsabit has been allocated Ksh7 billion for affordable housing projects, modern markets and the construction of hostels that will accommodate 1,500 students.

On healthcare, Ruto said plans are underway to build a Level 6 referral hospital in the county at a cost of Ksh1.3 billion to improve access to specialised medical services.

File image of President William Ruto's meeting with grassroots leaders from Marsabit County

Addressing the long-standing water challenges facing the region, Ruto said major water infrastructure projects were being implemented to support agriculture and economic transformation.

"To end the perennial shortage of water in the county, we are building Badasa Dam alongside critical supply projects in Kalacha, Hurri Hills, Sololo, Korr and Loglogo to transform the region into an agri-business hub," the statement concluded.

File image of President William Ruto's meeting with grassroots leaders from Marsabit County

Meanwhile, Ruto has defended his frequent international trips, saying his travels are part of his responsibility as Kenya’s chief diplomat.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with Kenyans living in Finland on Thursday, June 11, he noted that many people do not fully understand the nature of his schedule and the objectives of his visits.

Ruto said his trips are focused on securing opportunities and strengthening Kenya’s position on the global stage rather than personal interests.

"I was looking at one of the headlines in the newspaper that William Ruto is travelling again. I wish they knew the kind of schedule that I have. I have not come here as a tourist or to waste time; I have come here to make sure we have achieved certain things.

"Just for the record, I am the chief diplomat of our country. People want to know what Kenya stands for," he said.