Editor's Review The government has revoked the appointment of Millicent Omanga as a board member of Kenya Shipyards Limited.

The government has revoked the appointment of Millicent Omanga as a board member of Kenya Shipyards Limited.

In a gazette notice, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya confirmed that the decision was effected on Thursday, April 30.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section (6) (I) (e) of the State Corporations Act, as read with section 51(1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defence revokes the appointment of Millicent Nyaboke Omanga as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Shipyards Limited, with effect from the 30th April, 2026," the notice read.

Omanga has since reacted to the decision, expressing surprise and questioning the relevance of the role she was removed from.

"Apparently I’ve just been officially removed from a board I didn’t even know I was still serving on. Impressive level of coordination. Decisions being made about roles that only exist on paper," she wrote.

This development came over a month after Omanga joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Omanga was received by Party Leader, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, during an event at the party headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, March 19.

Gachagua stated that Omanga was a leader of high integrity, insisting that she could not be compromised.

"Does Millicent Omanga look like somebody who can be bought? No one elected under the DCP ticket will be bought after the election," he reiterated.





On her part, Omanga asked for an apology from the people of Nairobi for supporting President William Ruto, who broke all the promises he made to them.

"I am asking for your forgiveness for thinking that the UDA wheelbarrow was going somewhere, but I was wrong. He lied to all of us," she stated.

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malalah welcomed Omanga to the political outfit, stating that her enrollment with the party increased its support in Nairobi County.

"Today, Omanga has not joined DCP alone, but alongside her supporters from across the 17 constituencies in Nairobi County," he stated.

Elsewhere, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi directed the immediate removal of Purity Wangui Ngirici as Chairperson of Kenya Seed Company.

In a letter addressed to Kenya Seed Company Managing Director Sammy Chepsiror, Mbadi outlined the legal foundation under which the state corporation operates and its mandate in the agriculture sector.

He referenced governance provisions within the company’s Articles of Association, noting that Article 80 provides for the appointment of directors responsible for managing and overseeing the company’s operations.

Articles 97 and 98, he added, outline the procedure for removal and empower the sponsor to replace or remove a director.

Mbadi then issued a direct instruction for Ngirici’s dismissal, invoking the same provisions.

"In line with the above provisions in the Articles of Association, you are hereby advised to process the immediate removal of Purity Wangui Ngirici as Director and Chairman of the Board as appointed under Article 102 of the Articles of Association," the letter read.

According to the letter, Mbadi instructs that the removal be effected immediately, with further guidance to follow.