Editor's Review Veteran gynaecologist Job Obwaka has died at the age of 83.

Veteran gynaecologist Job Obwaka has died at the age of 83.

According to his family, Obwaka, who was known for his role as a director at Nairobi Hospital, passed away at a hospital in Nairobi on Friday, May 1.

Notably, his death comes just weeks after a dramatic arrest that had drawn public attention amid the ongoing leadership row at the hospital.

Obwaka was arrested in mid-March alongside other hospital officials.

He was picked up by plain-clothed officers while attending to patients and detained for two nights, with initial reports indicating that the reasons for his arrest were not immediately made clear.

He was later arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts together with other directors, where prosecutors outlined several charges against them, including fraudulent registration of hundreds of members into the Kenya Hospital Association, conflict of interest involving linked companies, failure to comply with company regulations, and falsification of membership records tied to the hospital’s management structure.

File image of the Nairobi Hospital

Obwaka and his co-accused denied all the charges in court.

During the proceedings, he briefly fell ill and required medical attention before the session continued.

The case was subsequently adjourned to allow for further hearings and directions as the legal process moved forward.

Following the court appearance, Obwaka was released on a personal bond of Ksh5 million.

As the case surrounding the Nairobi Hospital unfolded, President William Ruto was accused of trying to take over the hospital.

However, speaking on Tuesday, March 17, in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County, he dismissed the claims, saying senior doctors from Nairobi Hospital approached him to save the Hospital.

Ruto noted that conmen wanted to take over the hospital, and he intervened after the request from the senior doctors.

"As the patron of Nairobi Hospital, senior doctors and professionals from Nairobi Hospital approached me to save Nairobi Hospital from conmen, fraudsters, and charlatans who wanted to expropriate Nairobi Hospital," he said.

Ruto emphasized that he will not allow Nairobi Hospital to be taken hostage by people he called fraudsters.

He mentioned that he gave orders that the individuals involved in fraudulent activities in the hospital be removed and taken to court to face charges.

"Nairobi Hospital is a premier medical institution in Kenya; there is no way I am going to allow it to be taken hostage by conmen and fraudsters. That is why I have instructed with clarity that all those who were involved in fraudulent activities in Nairobi hospital be removed, taken to court, and charged," he added.

Further, Ruto hit out at the opposition over claims that he was attempting an illegal takeover of the Nairobi hospital board through intimidation.

"I want to tell the brainless opposition to find something else to do, leave Nairobi Hospital alone, you know nothing. They are just scavengers scavenging on any headline," he remarked.