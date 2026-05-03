Editor's Review President William Ruto on Saturday, May 2, issued a public apology to his daughter, Chepng'etich, after blocking her dream to study film at the university.

President William Ruto on Saturday, May 2, issued a public apology to his daughter, Chepng'etich, after blocking her dream to study film at the university.

Speaking during the Kalasha Awards at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), President Ruto admitted he made a mistake in preventing her from pursuing a career in film.

The Head of State noted that his daughter went on to study interior design after he declined her request to follow her passion in filmmaking.

“I must this evening apologize to my daughter, Chepng'etich. She had asked me after Form 4 that she would want to do film, and I said no.

“Watching what I have watched this evening, it was a mistake on my part. I should have allowed her to do film. She went on to do interior design, but I'm sure if she's watching me somewhere, she now knows I said she was right. I was not,” Ruto stated.





At the same time, President Ruto announced that his government has taken concrete steps to strengthen the film sector in the country, including the establishment of a State Department for the Creative Economy in Government.

“To deepen this commitment, I have created a Creative Economy Office at State House. Soon, we will appoint key officials, including the Director of Gaming, Secretary for Film Services, and Head of Music and Fashion,” he said.

President Ruto also announced a plan to direct 30 per cent of Government advertising to creative platforms.

“I can confirm that the government has the resources and will partner with creatives to tell our story,” Ruto said.

Further, the President urged Parliament to fast-track the Creative Economy Bill 2026 and strengthen copyright laws to protect artists and ensure they are adequately rewarded for their work.