Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has issued an update over deadly mudslides and flooding that have hit several parts of the country, leaving at least 18 people dead.

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued an update over deadly mudslides and flooding that have hit several parts of the country, leaving at least 18 people dead.

In a statement on Sunday, May 3, the police said the ongoing rains have heightened the likelihood of disasters, urging Kenyans to exercise caution.

"As the country continues to experience sustained and heavy rainfall, the National Police Service continues to call for heightened caution amid increasing disaster risks in several regions," the statement read.

According to NPS, several counties have already been impacted by the disasters, with mudslides reported in parts of Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and Kiambu counties.

"Recent reports indicate that mudslides have occurred in Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and Kiambu Counties, severely affecting multiple families, displacing households, and causing significant damage to property and infrastructure," the statement added.

NPS confirmed that the disasters have already claimed lives, highlighting the severity of the situation as rains persist across the country.

"The National Police Service has confirmed the loss of 18 lives as a result of these incidents, underscoring the grave danger posed by the ongoing weather conditions," the statement further read.

File image of a flooded road

NPS noted that emergency response efforts are currently underway, with teams deployed to assist affected communities and prevent further casualties.

"Multi-agency teams are actively engaged in search and rescue operations, the evacuation of at-risk residents, the provision of emergency relief supplies, and the assessment of high-risk zones to prevent further loss of life.

"Even so, the public is strongly advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures, particularly those living in landslide-prone or flood-affected areas," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Kenya Meteorological Department released its May 2026 weather outlook, projecting a mix of rainfall patterns across the country.

The forecast released on Friday, May 1, indicated that much of the country will record near-average rainfall, although parts of Northeastern Kenya could see above-average levels.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern lowlands and sections of the same northeastern region are likely to receive below-average rainfall.

The agency notes that rainfall is expected to intensify during the first week of May due to the influence of the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which is predicted to be in a favourable phase.

This could extend into the second week in some areas before a general reduction in rainfall is observed in the latter half of the month.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley counties, including Nandi, Kakamega, Uasin-Gishu, Kisumu, and Narok, rainfall is projected to be near-average, with heavy downpours expected in the first half of May.

Similar conditions are forecast for northwestern counties such as Turkana and Samburu.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, Nyeri, and Kiambu, are also likely to receive near-average rainfall, although eastern parts of Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, and Embu may record slightly lower levels.

In Northeastern Kenya, Mandera and northern parts of Wajir and Marsabit could experience above-average rainfall, while other areas register lower totals.

In contrast, the Southeastern lowlands, covering Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, and Kajiado, are expected to receive near-average to below-average rainfall, except in parts of western Kajiado.

The Coastal region, including Mombasa and Kilifi, is forecast to record near-average rainfall with occasional heavy showers early in the month.