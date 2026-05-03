Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta amid renewed criticism from leaders allied to President William Ruto.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta amid renewed criticism from leaders allied to President William Ruto.

Speaking on Sunday, May 3, Gachagua said Uhuru, as a retired head of state and Kenyan citizen, remains entitled to speak on national affairs and freely associate with any political formation of his choice.

Gachagua urged Uhuru not to be cowed by the criticism, further vowing to protect him.

"I want to ask Uhuru Kenyatta not to be intimidated. You are a Kenyan, a senior citizen, and you have a constitutional right to express yourself and to associate with whatever political formation you desire. My people and I will protect you; we will not allow anyone to abuse Uhuru," he said.

Gachagua also directed his remarks at leaders within the Kenya Kwanza administration, calling on them to stop targeting the former president.

"To the leaders of Kenya Kwanza, leave Uhuru Kenyatta alone. Uhuru Kenyatta is our leader. He has retired from office, but that does not mean his mind has retired," he added.

File image of former President Uhuru Kenyatta

This comes days Uhuru dismissed suggestions that leaving office should bar him from political engagement, arguing that retirement does not take away his constitutional right to participate in national affairs.

Uhuru delivered his remarks during a political gathering in Narok County through a phone call arranged by his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta.

Addressing criticism directed at him, Uhuru took issue with what he described as double standards whenever he speaks on national matters, comparing his situation to that of the second president, Daniel Arap Moi.

"Nowadays, when I speak on a few issues, I’m told I’m retired and should step aside. Why wasn’t Moi told to step aside as well?" he posed.

Uhuru pointed out that Moi remained politically engaged long after his presidency without being pressured to keep quiet.

He reiterated that while he has no plans to run for any elective position, he remains an active member of the Jubilee Party and is entitled to campaign for it.

Uhuru also referenced global examples, noting that in countries like the United States, former leaders such as Barack Obama continue supporting their political parties after leaving office.

He questioned why his own participation attracts criticism, wondering aloud whether he is expected to stay silent despite being aware of ongoing national issues.

Shifting focus to the 2027 succession politics, Uhuru openly endorsed Matiang’i, describing him as a capable and determined leader, even though he is relatively new to elective politics.

"I see Matiang’i as a strong and resilient leader. He may be new to politics, but he is a highly effective worker," he said.