Editor's Review The driver and conductor of the bus were immediately arrested after the discovery of the load they were ferrying.

A team of detectives managed to foil a security threat by arresting a passenger bus en route to Nairobi from the coast.

In a statement on Sunday, May 3, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported that the multi-agency operation happened at a roadblock in Kanyonyoo, along the Thika-Garissa Highway.

"A multi-agency security team manning a roadblock at Kanyonyoo along the Thika–Garissa Highway has intercepted a passenger bus ferrying a cache of ammunition and government stores, thwarting what could have been a serious security threat," it said.

According to the detectives, the bus, registration KCW 208A, belongs to the Buscar Sacco.

On reaching the roadblock, the bus was flagged down for a routine check.

Some of the items seized by detectives.

What started as a routine vehicle check quickly turned into a significant discovery by the officers.

Inside the boot, officers found a suspicious blue metallic box.

Opening it revealed a disturbing cache: 19 rounds of G3 ammunition (7.62x51mm), 116 rounds of AK‑47 ammunition (7.62x39mm), two empty AK‑47 magazines, two machetes, full GSU ceremonial gear, two combat jackets, three jungle green trousers, a red GSU beret, and other related items.

Initial findings suggest the box had been dispatched as a parcel from the Mokowe booking office in Lamu County to Nairobi, but with no sender information provided, raising serious concerns about its origin and intent.

The crew of the bus was immediately arrested, with the bus getting detained as the detectives embarked on their probe.

"In swift action, the driver, Said Abdulrazak Ahmed Abadalla, and the conductor, Bernard Ochieng Odhiambo, were arrested on the spot. They, alongside the bus and the recovered items, were escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they remain in custody as investigations continue. Authorities are now pursuing critical leads to unmask the individuals behind the consignment and dismantle the criminal network," the DCI said.