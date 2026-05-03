Editor's Review The suspect is currently in custody as detectives advance investigations.

Former Nairobi governor Mikes Sonko has offered to help a fmily get justice after its kin was killed in cold blood.

Kamau Mungai Gathogo, a chef working at Parliament, lost his life after a stabbing incident now under police investigation in Ongata‑Rongai, Kajiado County.

Authorities say the fatal encounter occurred on April 29 following a brief quarrel with his girlfriend.

Neighbours recounted that Mungai, who had lived alone for about a year, came home that evening with the woman who had recently moved in.

Not long after, the woman left, only to return half an hour later with another lady, claiming Mungai had been stabbed.

The two rushed back to his residence, shouting for help. Neighbours found him collapsed, bleeding, and unable to speak.

He was rushed to Sinai Hospital and later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police in Rongai are investigating the death of a parliament staff.

Detectives visited the home to collect evidence and reconstruct the events leading to the attack. The suspect was booked into Ongata‑Rongai Police Station.

Reacting to the tragic event, Sonko noted the increased cases of domestic violence leaving both genders at risk.

"Another life has been taken in such a painful, senseless way. It hurts deeply. No family deserves this kind of grief, no parent deserves to bury their child like this. Gender-Based Violence is destroying lives, and it must stop completely. Justice cannot depend on whether you are a man or a woman. Blood is blood. Pain is pain. Loss is loss," he said.

He vowed to follow up on the matter to its conclusive end with the object of seeking justice to Mungai's family.

Sonko expressed optimism that the suspect would not be shielded on mental health grounds.

"We will not stay silent. We will follow this matter to the end to ensure justice is served, fully and fairly. No one should ever think they can take a life and walk free because of their gender. Rest in eternal peace, Mungai Gathogo," he said.

While commisserating with the bereaved, Sonko vowed to push for parallel psycatrist assessments of suspects in such cases to ensure they don't evade justice.

"To the family, your pain is our pain. We will stand with you, fight with you, and walk this painful journey with you until justice is done. Hope hatutaona medical documents gushi zakusema Catherine Muthoki ni wazimu after kuuwa Mungai. Going forward in such cases we shall be applying to the courts to offer the services of private psycatrists at our cost to ensure fabricated medical reports are not used by murder suspects in our courts,," he said.