Editor's Review The framework moves away from broad allocation patterns and instead focuses on five core areas supported by structural reforms and value chain development

Kenya’s 2026/27 budget is anchored on a targeted development model under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which concentrates public spending on a defined set of priority sectors expected to drive growth, create jobs and improve household welfare.

The framework moves away from broad allocation patterns and instead focuses on five core areas supported by structural reforms and value chain development. Below are the five areas:

Agricultural Transformation

Agriculture remains the central pillar of the budget strategy, with a focus on improving food security, lowering the cost of living and raising farmer incomes.

This will be achieved through crop diversification, expanded irrigation and modernisation of value chains, including the operationalisation of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs).

The strategy also prioritises strengthening extension services, improving livestock productivity and disease control, scaling up agricultural insurance, and promoting climate-smart agriculture to build resilience against climate shocks and improve long-term productivity.

MSME Economy

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is positioned as a key driver of job creation and enterprise growth. The budget focuses on expanding access to affordable credit through the Hustler Fund and the Credit Guarantee Scheme, aimed at easing financing constraints for small businesses.

A major emphasis is placed on formalising enterprises and expanding MSME Development Hubs across all counties, designed to support business growth, productivity and market access.

Youth empowerment is integrated through the NYOTA programme, linked to institutions such as the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA), Constituency Industrial Development Centres (CIDCs), Enterprise Development Centres, and the Kariobangi Centre of Excellence, which is being upgraded into tech-driven incubation hubs to support innovation and value chain integration.





File image of President William Ruto during NYOTA funds disbursement.

Healthcare

Healthcare priorities focus on accelerating Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the strengthening of Primary Healthcare Networks and expansion of community health services nationwide.

The reforms include improvements in health workforce staffing, development of sustainable financing mechanisms, and the digitisation of health systems, alongside stronger medicine supply chains.

The government is also prioritising improved quality of care and patient safety, aiming to strengthen service delivery across all levels of the health system.

Housing and Settlement

The housing agenda focuses on expanding access to affordable housing while improving urban planning and settlement systems. This includes scaling up affordable housing delivery, upgrading informal settlements, and promoting planned urban development.

The strategy further supports expansion of housing finance systems, strengthening the role of cooperatives in housing delivery, and developing housing value chains.

It also promotes climate-resilient construction methods and supporting infrastructure, positioning housing as both a social intervention and an economic driver.

File image of President William Ruto during the handing over of Mukuru affordable houses.

Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy

The digital economy priority focuses on accelerating transformation through the expansion of fibre optic networks, public Wi-Fi and digital hubs across the country.

It is complemented by investments in digital skills development, full digitisation of government services, and strengthened cybersecurity systems.

The government also targets the creative economy, positioning it as a source of innovation, jobs and income generation through expanded digital platforms and creative industry support.

These five priority areas are supported by a broader set of key enablers that guide implementation across the economy.

These include infrastructure development, manufacturing, the blue economy, environmental protection and climate change, education and training, governance reforms, social protection, sports, culture and arts, youth empowerment, gender and equity programmes, and foreign policy and regional integration.

These enablers are designed to support the functioning and delivery of the core priority sectors.

To organise implementation, the budget adopts a value chain approach structured into five clusters: finance and production economy, infrastructure, land and natural resources, social sectors, and governance and public administration.

This structure is intended to align budgeting with production systems and service delivery mechanisms rather than isolated sector funding.

Within this framework, the government has identified nine key value chain areas to anchor economic transformation. These include leather, cotton, dairy, edible oils, tea, rice, blue economy resources, natural resources (including minerals and forestry), and building materials.

These value chains are intended to strengthen domestic production capacity, expand industrial activity and support value addition across multiple sectors.

Implementation of the BETA priorities is supported through a combined allocation of KSh 379.5 billion, distributed across the five clusters.

The infrastructure cluster receives the largest share at KSh 134.8 billion, followed by social sectors at KSh 122.5 billion, finance and production economy at KSh 57.8 billion, governance and public administration at KSh 39.9 billion, and land and natural resources at KSh 24.5 billion.

These allocations reflect the structural emphasis on enabling production, supporting social services and strengthening institutional delivery systems.