Editor's Review The ODPP has announced that it intends to close the murder case against John Matara, the man accused of killing 24-year-old socialite Starlet Wahu.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has announced that it intends to close the murder case against John Matara, the man accused of killing 24-year-old socialite Starlet Wahu, who was the sister of Pastor Victor Kanyari.

In an update on Monday, May 4, the ODPP said the case has been before the High Court in Nairobi, where prosecutors say they are nearing the conclusion of their evidence.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) intends to close the murder case against John Matara, who is accused of brutally murdering 24-year-old socialite Starlet Wahu on the night of January 3, 2024, at Papino Apartments in South B, Nairobi, on 14th May 2026," the ODPP said.

The ODPP disclosed that the court recently issued summons against the final prosecution witness after the witness failed to appear.

"On 29th April 2026, Justice Alexander Muteti issued summons against the last prosecution's witness after he failed to appear in court," the office added.

According to the prosecution, a total of 16 witnesses have already testified, with only one remaining witness expected before the state formally closes its case.

"The DPP has called 16 witnesses in court and intends to close his case on the 14th May 2026, after a doctor from Mbagathi Hospital testifies," the ODPP further said.

File image of Starlet Wahu

The ODPP said Matara has remained in custody throughout the proceedings after it successfully opposed his release on bail.

Once the prosecution closes its case, the defence may apply for a no-case-to-answer ruling, arguing that the evidence presented is insufficient to require the accused to mount a defence.

If the court finds there is a case to answer, the defence will be required to present its side through witnesses or other evidence.

If the court finds the evidence insufficient, the accused may be acquitted without being called upon to defend himself.

The matter is scheduled to return to court on May 14, 2026, when the final prosecution witness, a doctor from Mbagathi Hospital, is expected to testify before the prosecution formally rests its case.

Wahu was found dead in a pool of blood at a rented apartment in South B.

CCTV footage from the apartment recorded Wahu wearing a short red dress in the company of Matara who wore a denim shirt checking into an apartment.

Together they boarded a lift to their room which detectives indicated they had rented for a night.

The two appeared in good moods and kept talking before getting into the lift.

However, the following morning, the law enforcement officers received a distress call from the owner of the rented apartment in South B informing them of a possible murder.

The officers who visited the crime scene recovered an HIV testing kit, used protective kits, alcohol the victim's clothes, and a knife believed to have been used to commit the heinous act.