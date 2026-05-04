Editor's Review "ODM does not exist. What we have now is a lemon, not an orange anymore; it is LDM."

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Monday, May 4, confirmed that the Linda Mwanchi presidential candidate would only serve for one term if he or she emerged the winner of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during an interview, Babu stated that he would take over the reins of power in 2032, which he declared as the ripe time for him to be president.

The lawmaker disclosed that he was focused on Nairobi County leadership in 2027, but would go for the top seat in 2032.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God. As of today, I am so focused on the people of Nairobi, and in 2032, get used to your president early enough.

"Whoever we are going to choose as Linda Mwananchi, we want that person to serve for one term, then hand over to Babu to go for two terms," Babu reiterated.

A file image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.



The MP confirmed that the Linda Mwananchi group plans to have a candidate on the ballot paper in 2027, and was willing to work with any other political group.

"We are insisting and working on that (having a candidate at the ballot). We will also work with like-minded individuals from other coalitions and parties," he added.

Babu confirmed that he would not run for Nairobi Governor under an ODM party ticket, nor run as an independent candidate.

He hinted that the Linda Mwananchi group would morph into a political party and would use the ticket to run for the gubernatorial seat.

"ODM does not exist. What we have now is a lemon, not an orange anymore; it is LDM. I can assure you 100 percent that there will be a new political party," he disclosed.

Earlier, Babu addressed concerns about his character, as a section of Kenyans brought up the gun drama involving DJ Evolve.

The MP admitted that ideally, he should be in jail for shooting the DJ, but argued that he also faced the law through what he defined as reconstructive justice.

He intimated that he had so far spent close to Ksh70 million on the entertainer's recovery process, adding that he was forced to take loans from banks and his SACCO.