Editor's Review A report by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has revealed that Citizen TV was the most-watched TV station in Kenya in 2025.

A report by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has revealed that Citizen TV was the most-watched TV station in Kenya in 2025.

In the State of the Media 2025 report released on Monday, May 4, MCK ranked Citizen TV as Kenya’s most popular station with 56 percent.

NTV came in second place with 8 percent, followed by KTN Home and Inooro TV with 7 percent each.

Cape Media’s TV 47 and KBC tied in fourth place each with 4 percent, while Ramogi TV, Maisha Magic, and K24 tied in fifth place with 3 percent each.

The report also revealed that the number of people watching TV daily in Kenya declined by 6 percent, from 63 percent in 2024 to 57 percent in 2025.

File image of MCK CEO David Omwoyo and other stakeholders during the launch of the 2025 State of the Media report.

According to MCK, 73 percent of TV viewers in the country watch during prime time, between 7 pm and 10 pm, while 20 percent watch television during the morning hours, from 6 am to 10 am.

At the same time, the report ranked Radio Citizen as the most listened to radio station in Kenya in 2025, with a 17 percent audience share, followed by Radio Maisha at 14 percent.

Kass FM was ranked third with 6 percent listenership, while Classic 105 came in fourth at 2 percent.

The report also disclosed that social media has overtaken television as the most widely consumed medium weekly.

MCK highlighted that the weekly consumption of social media stands at 27 per cent, while TV is at 25 per cent.

Radio comes third with a weekly consumption of 19 per cent.

“Digital consumption is no longer growing alongside broadcast; it is growing at its expense,” the MCK report stated.