Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has issued a fresh warning to non-compliant NGOs, urging them to complete the PBO transition before the May 13 deadline.

The Ministry of Interior has issued a fresh warning to non-compliant non-governmental organisations, urging them to complete the transition to the new Public Benefit Organizations framework before the May 13 deadline.

In a notice on Monday, May 4, the ministry said the transition is part of the implementation of the new Public Benefit Organizations regulations, which require affected entities to review the prescribed conditions and submit updated records for verification.

"All NGOs that have not yet transitioned to the new Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Regulations framework are required to review the prescribed requirements and to submit the prescribed information and supporting documentation to facilitate re-registration and the issuance of the appropriate certificate," the notice read.

The ministry emphasised that the transition window is limited and that all affected organisations must complete the compliance process within the stated period.

"Kindly note that the transition period lapses on 13th May 2026, and all compliance requirements must be fulfilled within this timeframe with failure affecting the organization’s legal status in the country," the notice added.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

Elsewhere, this comes months after Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei clarified the process behind the granting of Host Country Status to the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), a Dutch-based non-governmental organization.

In a statement on Saturday, October 11, 2025, Sing’Oei explained that the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is mandated to handle such agreements in line with existing laws.

"I have noted media reports touching on the grant of Host Country Status to the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), an international non-governmental organization based in Rotterdam, Netherlands with Regional offices in Nairobi. dedicated to accelerating climate adaptation solutions globally.

"It is well known that the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is mandated by the Privileges and Immunities Act (CAP 179 Laws of Kenya) with the responsibility of negotiating and concluding Host Country Agreements with Inter-Governmental Organizations and External Agencies as well as the administration of diplomatic privileges and immunities in the country," he said.

Sing’Oei outlined the timeline and steps taken before the approval, clarifying that the request was first received in July 2023.

According to the PS, it then underwent a review process that involved multiple stages, including parliamentary ratification.

"On 30th September 2025, Parliament ratified the decision to grant GCA's Host Country Status, following submission of the request. stakeholder hearings, and public participation as mandated by section 17 of the Act," he added.

Sing'Oei noted that the privileges extended to GCA are standard and have been similarly granted to more than 170 other non-state entities operating in Kenya since 1984.

"The privileges conferred to GCA are not special. They are similar to privileges conferred to over 170 other non-state Entities providing technical assistance in Kenya since 1984. These include Oxfam, Save the Children, Union of Radio and Television Africa. Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience organization, World Wide Fund for Nature, International Cooperative Alliance, The Centre for African Family Studies, International Planned Parenthood, the Lutheran World Federation amongst others.

"These privileges include tax exemption on specific goods relevant to the organization's functioning. protection from legal suits with respect to good faith actions of the organization and work permits," he further said.

As such, Sing’Oei dismissed claims that the decision was influenced by external political pressure.

"The imputation, therefore, that the Host Country Agreement to the Global Center on Adaptation was granted as a result of external political pressure is without any foundation," he concluded.