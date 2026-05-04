Editor's Review Oburu also called for a ceasefire amid a spike in internal party disputes that pitted Millie Odhiambo against Governor Wanga.

On Monday, May 4, ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga warned members of his party from endorsing each other for top leadership positions ahead of pre-election negotiations with UDA.

Oburu termed the endorsements as premature since the talks between ODM and UDA had not yet begun

He explained that any roles negotiated for ODM within the Broad-based government arrangement would be assigned to individuals after proper consultation.

"We are yet to begin our negotiations, and I would like to request that, before we start endorsing one another, we ensure a thorough and consultative process is undertaken," the statement read in part.

The ODM Party Leader's caution came after ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga endorsed Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho for the Deputy Presidency if the talks with UDA culminated in a coalition partnership.

A file photo of ODM Leader Oburu Oginga.



Oburu further expressed concern about the increased infighting among elected party members, warning that the division would destroy the party.

"As we move forward together as a team, let us remember that we are one family with a party to protect. Loyalty and dedication to the party must guide our actions.

"We must put an end to internal conflicts, as they do not serve our interests but instead create divisions that may become difficult to repair," he reiterated.

The Siaya Senator directed that ODM should only have one command centre, adding that it would be costly to have multiple voices issuing conflicting party positions.

"I will communicate and provide guidance together with the Trustees and the Executive, we will communicate official party positions so that we present a strong and unified front." Oburu disclosed.

Meanwhile, he urged all elected members to return to the people at the grassroots to campaign and strengthen the party's profile among the electorate.

He explained that this would not only win their confidence but also help the party secure as many positions as possible in the upcoming elections, thus increasing its bargaining power.

Oburu further assured that ODM would hold free, fair and credible party primaries.

His unity call came amid new hostility between Suba South Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo and Gladys Wanga.

Millie rubbished an alleged smear campaign that pitted her against the Homa Bay Governor. She made it clear that she was not jealous of Wanga, as claimed by those behind the campaign.

The Suba North MP also publicly picked a fight with ODM's Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo, who called her out for sitting on the fence in the drama surrounding Senator Edwin Sifuna's failed ouster.

Millie stated that she was only pushing for a truce within the party, and accused Omanyo of eyeing Sifuna's position and using the wrangles as an opportunity to become SG.