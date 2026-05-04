Editor's Review ODM further revealed plans to revive the Ksh6,000 stipend for Kenyans as envisioned by the late Raila Odinga.

The ODM party has revealed plans to petition the government to reduce the cost of data bundles in the country.





Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, May 4, Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo explained that the high costs hindered access to critical state services.





Omanyo stated that a team from the party had been assigned the duty to engage with the government to address the concern.





"We mandate the party to engage relevant govt agencies on the issue of data whose prices remain excessively high, hindering access to online govt services, including information, education, procurement and MSME opportunities," the Deputy SG stated.





The decision was among the resolutions reached following a joint meeting between the ODM Parliamentary Group, Trustees, Governors and National Executive Council.





A file photo of ODM Deputy SG Catherine Omanyo addressing the press at a Mombasa Hotel.







Omanyo revealed that the party planned to revive the Ksh6,000 stipend to vulnerable Kenyans as envisioned by the late Raila Odinga.





"We retain the dream to create jobs for the youths, make the government take care of the poor, the widows and the vulnerable. Also, make the government take care of the single mothers and raise the upkeep of the elderly from the current Ksh2,000 to Ksh6,000 per month," the Acting SG read.





The Busia Woman Representative made it clear that the ODM party would pursue change and reforms from inside the government.





She revealed that the meeting resolved to strengthen the party and increase its popularity across the country. Consequently. ODM disclosed a new drive targeting youths in institutions of higher learning.





"We task the party to activate chapters of ODM in all the universities and colleges around the country and ensure closer links with other progressive youth organisations, supporting their sectoral work and working with them in pursuit of a better life for all students," Omanyo declared.





Other resolutions reached upon include the identification of potential aspirants, device mechanisms for conducting free, fair and credible party primaries, and devising ways to revamp the youth and women leagues.





ODM further demanded the state release money owed to political parties in the form of political party funds, amd fast track the compensation of victims of police brutality.