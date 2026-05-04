Editor's Review Linda Mwananchi has emerged as one of Kenya's most closely watched political formations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Linda Mwananchi has emerged as one of Kenya's most closely watched political formations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The movement is widely seen as a breakaway faction within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and has brought together a mix of governors, senators and members of parliament.

At the centre of the team is Siaya Governor James Orengo.

The senatorial ranks include Senator for Vihiga, Godfrey Osotsi; Senator for Nairobi, Edwin Sifuna; and Senator for Kisii, Richard Onyonka.

The parliamentary wing of the formation is made up of the Member of Parliament for Embakasi East, Babu Owino, Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), and Antoney Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South).

Also in the team are Member of Parliament for Bomachoge Borabu, Obadiah Barongo, Clive Gisairo (Kitutu Masaba), Patrick Makau (Mavoko), and Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti).

The list is completed by Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo, Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi), Majimbo Kalasinga (Wundanyi), and Jack Wamboka (Bumula).

File image of James Orengo

This comes days after former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju warned the United Opposition and Linda Mwananchi against going separate ways, stating that it would hand President William Ruto an easy run.

Speaking in an online interview, Tuju noted that the two factions have the opportunity to rally the majority of Kenyans behind them.

"Anything far from that would render them irrelevant in the fullness of time. He suggested that neither of the factions could succeed without teaming up. The two rivers (Linda Mwananchi and United Opposition) have to unite. If they don't merge, they will be very stupid," he said.

Meanwhile, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has confirmed that the Linda Mwananchi presidential candidate would only serve for one term if they emerge the winner of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during an interview, Babu stated that he would take over the reins of power in 2032, which he declared as the ripe time for him to be president.

The lawmaker disclosed that he was focused on Nairobi County leadership in 2027, but would go for the top seat in 2032.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God. As of today, I am so focused on the people of Nairobi, and in 2032, get used to your president early enough.

"Whoever we are going to choose as Linda Mwananchi, we want that person to serve for one term, then hand over to Babu to go for two terms," he reiterated.

Babu confirmed that the Linda Mwananchi group plans to have a candidate on the ballot paper in 2027, and was willing to work with any other political group.

"We are insisting and working on that (having a candidate at the ballot). We will also work with like-minded individuals from other coalitions and parties," he added.

Babu confirmed that he would not run for Nairobi Governor under an ODM party ticket, nor run as an independent candidate.

He hinted that the Linda Mwananchi group would morph into a political party and would use the ticket to run for the gubernatorial seat.

"ODM does not exist. What we have now is a lemon, not an orange anymore; it is LDM. I can assure you 100 percent that there will be a new political party," he disclosed.