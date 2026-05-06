Editor's Review Kisumu Senatorial aspirant Willis Raburu has opened up about his decision to leave the media industry.

Kisumu Senatorial aspirant Willis Raburu has opened up about his decision to leave the media industry.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, May 5, Raburu said he made a decision to exit the industry to create space for the younger generation.

“I felt like at that point, it was time to start ushering in the next generation of people because in my mind I was like it time to leave,” Raburu said.

The former TV host said he reflected on his journey in the media industry and his achievements before deciding to step away.

“I think about myself when I was in campus, and I had this book that I used to write down all my dreams and everything. I literally wrote there, Citizen TV, I wrote down how much money I want to get paid, how the Bible says write the vision and make it plain, I wrote down all that stuff,” Raburu stated.

File image of James Orengo and Willis Raburu.

This comes two years after Raburu left Cape Media’s TV47. The former TV host had joined TV47 in August 2023 before leaving the station in April 2024.

During his time at the Cape Media station, Raburu hosted the Wabebe Experience show every Friday at 10 p.m.

Previously, Raburu hosted the 10 over 10 show on Citizen TV every Friday at 10 p.m.

On April 23, Raburu officially joined the Linda Mwananchi Movement, which is associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

In a statement, Governor Orengo welcomed Raburu to the faction, saying the former news anchor will bring youthful energy and creative media edge into the movement.

“Today, I had an engaging tete-a-tete with Willi Raburu. He is officially bringing his signature youthful energy, corporate MC expertise, and creative media edge to the Linda Mwananchi Movement,” said Orengo.

The Siaya Governor also revealed that Raburu will be vying for the Kisumu County Senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

“Willis is running for the Kisumu Senatorial seat, and we are thrilled he has chosen to board our bus, a movement fueled by the aspirations of the youth and a drive for a better Kenya,” added Governor Orengo.