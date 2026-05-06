Editor's Review Nairobi is set to host the Africa Forward Summit, with more than 30 African heads of state expected to attend.

Nairobi is set to host the Africa Forward Summit, with more than 30 African heads of state expected to attend.

In an update on Wednesday, May 6, the State Department for Foreign Affairs said the two-day summit, scheduled for May 11 and 12, will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

"Only 4 Days remaining to one of the largest gatherings of African heads of state ever hosted in Kenya, and among the most significant the country has convened in recent history - the Africa Forward Summit opens in Nairobi on 11th May 2026," the Department said.

According to the Department, the summit will bring together political leaders, business executives and economic stakeholders from across the continent.

"More than 30 Heads of State. Over 1,500 business and economic leaders. Seven agenda themes shaping Africa's future. One declaration that will carry Africa's priorities to the G7 at Évian in June 2026," the Department added.

The Africa Forward Summit, themed Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth, will be co-hosted by President William Samoei Ruto and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

It is expected to highlight Africa’s innovation capacity while advancing shared solutions built around multilateral cooperation and transformative partnerships between African nations and France.

File image of the Nairobi skyline

Speaking on the event, Ruto said Kenya was honoured to host the gathering.

"Kenya, the cradle of humankind, is proud to host you once again on African soil, a place where history began, and where the future is being actively shaped," he said.

On his part, Macron described the summit as a landmark moment in relations between France and African countries.

"The Africa Forward Summit will be a significant milestone in that endeavour. For the first time, France and an English-speaking African country will co-chair this event, symbolizing an open and future-focused relationship," he stated.

Macron added that long-term partnerships would be shaped by people driving innovation and enterprise across the continent.

"The relationship between France and Africa cannot merely be declared, it must be built on the ground by innovators, entrepreneurs and creatives," he added.

Elsewhere, Kenya is set to make history after being selected as the first African nation to host the World Geothermal Congress.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, the International Geothermal Association (IGA) confirmed Nairobi as the venue for the 2029 edition of the global energy event.

"The International Geothermal Association (IGA) is delighted to announce that Nairobi, Kenya has been selected as the host city for the World Geothermal Congress 2029 (WGC2029). This marks the first time in history that the world's flagship geothermal event will be held on the African continent," the statement read.

The IGA added that Kenya’s leadership in geothermal power made it an ideal host for the landmark congress.

"As one of the world's leading geothermal nations and a recognized pioneer in large-scale geothermal power generation, Kenya offers a compelling setting for the Congress. WGC2029 will spotlight the innovation, ambition, and growth of geothermal development not only in Kenya but across the entire African region," the statement added.

The Geothermal Association of Kenya (GAK), which spearheaded the bid, celebrated the achievement and acknowledged the numerous partners who supported the effort.

"Thank you to all our partners; the Government of Kenya, Kenya Electricity Generating Company, Geothermal Development Company, United Nations Environment Programme, Tanzania Geothermal Development Company, Ethiopian Electric Power and many others from across the World.

"I assure IGA that GAK is committed to walking this journey to WGC 2029, and beyond, together," GAK Board Chairman Peketsa Mangi said.