Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced that a section of the Southern Bypass will be temporarily closed on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced that a section of the Southern Bypass will be temporarily closed on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, May 5, KeNHA said the section between Ole Sereni Interchange and Lang'ata Road Interchange will be closed for seven hours from 6 AM to 1 PM.

The authority explained that the closure of the section will facilitate the 2026 Nairobi Marathon event.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to inform the public that the Nairobi Southern Bypass between Ole Sereni Interchange and Lang'ata Road Interchange will be temporarily closed on Sunday, May 10, 2026, from 6.00 am to 1.00 pm.

“This road closure is to facilitate the 2026 Nairobi Marathon event to take place,” read the notice in part.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

KeNHA advised motorists to use Mombasa Road, from Ole Sereni to the Nyayo Stadium roundabout, as an alternative route to access Lang’ata Road.

Further, the authority urged drivers to cooperate with police and traffic marshals who will be on site.

“Motorists are, therefore, advised to use the Mombasa Road (A8) Highway from Ole Sereni Interchange to the Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout to access Langata Road as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” the notice added.

This comes weeks after the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) temporarily closed several key roads along Ngong Road to allow the Oloolua Forest Run 2026.

The authority explained that the closure had been organized jointly with the State Department of Irrigation and outlined the affected sections.

"In collaboration with the State Department of Irrigation, the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) wishes to notify the public of temporary road closure along Forest Line Road, Ngong Road at Embubul Junction, Tamfeed/Gataka Junction, and up to the SGR Bridge on Olkeri Road.

"This closure will take place on Saturday, 25th April 2026, from 6:00 am to 11:00 am to facilitate traffic management during the run," the notice read.