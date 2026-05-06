Editor's Review Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has revealed that a technical and administrative hitch caused the fuel shortage being experienced at filling stations across the country.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has revealed that a technical and administrative hitch caused the fuel shortage being experienced at filling stations across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 6, CS Wandayi noted that the issue affected the optimal uptake of petroleum products by a few oil marketing companies operating within the downstream supply chain.

“The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum wishes to inform the public that the temporary fuel supply challenges experienced in isolated filling stations in some parts of the country arose from a technical and administrative hitch.

“This curtailed the optimal uptake of petroleum products by a few oil marketing companies operating in the downstream of the supply chain,” read part of the statement.

The Energy CS said the hitch has since been resolved and that the government is working with industry stakeholders to normalise fuel deliveries across the country.

File image of a fuel pump attendant.

CS Wandayi mentioned that the normal fuel supply across the country will be attained by the end of the day.

“The matter has since been resolved, and the Ministry is working closely with industry stakeholders to normalise deliveries. Fuel restocking in various filling stations is underway, and normal supply across the country will be attained by the end of the day today,” he stated.

Further, the Energy CS reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm, adding that the country has adequate fuel stock.

The statement comes after a fuel shortage was experienced in Nairobi and other towns across the country.

On Tuesday, motorists were forced to move from one filling station to another in search of fuel for their vehicles.

Some filling stations imposed limits on the amount of fuel motorists could purchase.

On Thursday, April 30, the Ministry of Trade announced a temporary adjustment to fuel quality standards following emerging global supply disruptions.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui approved a temporary adjustment to the sulphur limits in fuel to align with previous standards, citing the need to balance supply stability with consumer protection.

"It is against this backdrop, and in full consideration of the need to safeguard the welfare of Kenyan consumers and the stability of the economy, that the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry has approved a request by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, under the guidance of the National Standards Council, to temporarily waive the sulphur parameter to the maximum limit of 50mg/kg for KS EAS 177:2025- Automotive Gasoil and KS EAS 158:2025-Premium Motor Spirit as per the previous fuel standards for a period of six (6) months," the statement further read.

The ministry noted that the measure is not permanent and will only apply for a limited period as authorities monitor global supply conditions.

"This measure is temporary and intended to ensure continued fuel availability and sustain economic stability during the current period of global supply disruption. It will be reviewed at the end of the six-month period, or earlier if global supply conditions improve," the statement concluded.