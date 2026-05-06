Editor's Review Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has been elected as the Chairperson of the African Permanent and Principal Secretaries for Health.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has been elected as the Chairperson of the African Permanent and Principal Secretaries for Health.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 6, the Ministry of Health said PS Muthoni was elected to the role during a high-level meeting on cross-border collaboration for health security in Brazzaville, Congo.

According to the Ministry, the election of PS Muthoni marks a significant milestone in strengthening coordinated continental action on public health.

The Health Ministry also said Muthoni’s election reinforces Kenya’s growing role in shaping Africa’s health priorities.

“Kenya’s leadership in advancing regional health security has received a major boost following the election of Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, as Chairperson of the African Permanent and Principal Secretaries for Health during a high-level consultative meeting on cross-border collaboration for health security in Brazzaville, Congo,” read the statement in part.

File Image of Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni and other African PSs in Brazzaville, Congo

The ministry highlighted that the election of PS Muthoni enhances Kenya’s influence in mobilising partnerships and advancing resilient and responsive health systems.

“The position reflects a shared commitment among African nations to deepen cooperation across health sectors and strengthen coordinated responses to cross-border health threats through collective leadership and strategic partnerships,” the ministry added.

On her part, PS Muthoni said she is honoured to be appointed as the Chairperson of African Health PSs.

The Public Health PS also said the position presented a strategic opportunity for Kenya to strengthen regional collaboration, enhance coordination in disease surveillance and response, and tap into shared expertise, innovation and best practice.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me, which reflects our shared commitment as African nations to strengthen cooperation across health sectors, enhance coordinated responses to cross-border health threats, and build resilient, future-ready health systems through collective leadership and strategic partnerships,” said PS Muthoni.

This comes months after the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, was appointed as Africa’s Delegate to the INTERPOL Executive Committee.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement said his election took place during the 93rd INTERPOL General Assembly in Marrakech, Morocco.

Amin's nomination was officially presented to the INTERPOL membership by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, highlighting national solidarity and Kenya’s ambition to take on a more prominent role in international policing.

In his acceptance speech, Amin expressed his gratitude to President William Ruto for the nomination, noting that the achievement is a national honour.

"I am deeply honoured to take on this responsibility as Delegate for Africa to the INTERPOL Executive Committee. Your confidence in my candidacy reflects Kenya's commitment to international policing and the importance of partnership across our regions," he said.