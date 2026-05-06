Editor's Review The long-awaited realignment of the accident-prone Nithi Bridge is set to begin after China Wu Yi Company Limited secured a multi-billion shilling contract to undertake the works.

The long-awaited realignment of the accident-prone Nithi Bridge is set to begin after China Wu Yi Company Limited secured a multi-billion shilling contract to undertake the works.

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the contractor has been awarded a contract worth Ksh7.5 billion to redesign and realign the notorious bridge section.

The project will form a major part of the 84-kilometre Kenol–Marua dual carriageway, with nearly half of the road’s cost going toward the Nithi Bridge section alone.

China Wu Yi won the tender through a competitive procurement process and is expected to complete the bridge works within three years.

KeNHA indicated that the contract was awarded on February 18, 2026, at a sum of Ksh7,499,010,892. Geotechnical investigations are currently underway, final designs are being prepared, and the contractor has already begun mobilising to site.

The current progress on the project stands at 0.5 percent.

According to KeNHA, the bridge lies on a sharp horizontal curve with an approximate radius of 90 metres and forms part of a wider S-curve along the alignment.

The surrounding terrain is also marked by steep vertical gradients ranging from 10 percent to 24 percent as motorists climb from the Nithi River toward Marima Shopping Centre.

KeNHA said the combination of steep gradients, limited sight distance and tight curves has made the section especially hazardous for motorists.

The agency noted that the risk is worsened by poor driver behaviour, including speeding and failure to observe lane discipline.

"The existing bridge is therefore prone to accidents due to the challenging terrain, limited sight distances, and steep curves, exacerbated by poor driver behaviour such as disregard for lane discipline and speed limits," KeNHA said.

File image of Nithi Bridge

Under the proposed redesign, the new bridge will stretch 880 metres and will be constructed as a pre-stressed concrete box girder bridge supported by pile foundations.

The design includes 22 spans of 40 metres each, with the tallest central piers expected to rise to about 100 metres.

The bridge deck will be 13 metres wide, comprising a 7-metre carriageway and 2-metre footpaths on both sides, protected by concrete crash barriers.

The project will also include approximately 2.1 kilometres of improved approach roads linking Marima Centre and Mitheru Centre, aimed at making the entire stretch safer and easier to navigate.

KeNHA said funding for the works will come from the Government of Kenya’s development budget.

The design period is set at four months and is expected to be expedited, while the construction period is planned for 24 months, with completion targeted for early 2028.

Elsewhere, Kenya Power has secured funding from the World Bank to support an off-grid solar access project and the procurement of electricity meters.

The development was announced in a tender notice issued on Tuesday, May 5, outlining plans to use the financing to expand access to electricity infrastructure and equipment.

"The Kenya Government has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of Kenya Off- Grid Solar Access Project and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for Procurement of Single Phase Pre-Paid Meters and Miniature Circuit Breakers," the notice read

Kenya Power further outlined the payment method under the contract, in line with World Bank financing guidelines.

"For this contract, the Borrower shall process the payments using the Direct Payment disbursement method, as defined in the World Bank's Disbursement Guidelines for Investment Project Financing," the notice added.

As such, Kenya Power invited eligible bidders to participate in the procurement process for the required equipment.

"The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC now invites sealed Bids from eligible Bidders for Procurement of Single Phase Pre-Paid Meters and Miniature Circuit Breakers as detailed in the issued bidding document," the notice further read.

Kenya Power outlined the procurement method, stating that the bidding process will follow international standards set by the World Bank.

"Bidding will be conducted through international competitive procurement using a Request for Bids (RFB) as specified in the World Bank's "Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers" September 2025 ("Procurement Regulations") and is open to all eligible Bidders as defined in the Procurement Regulations," the notice concluded.