May 07, 2026 at 07:39 AM

Editor's Review Detectives have intercepted methamphetamine worth Ksh10.56 million concealed inside handbags at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Detectives have intercepted methamphetamine worth Ksh10.56 million concealed inside handbags at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Wednesday, May 6, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the drugs were discovered during a verification exercise at the cargo section of the airport.

"In a swift and decisive operation, a multi-agency team led by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) JKIA today, 6th May 2026, at around 11:30 hours, conducted a verification exercise on a highly suspicious consignment at the United Parcel Service-G4S facility within the KQ Shed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport," the statement read.

According to the agency, the parcel had been prepared for export from Nairobi and was declared as ordinary personal items.

"The parcel was outbound from Nairobi to Las Piñas, Philippines, and had been cleverly declared as 'handmade bags and clothes," the statement added.

The DCI said closer inspection of the consignment revealed concealed substances hidden inside the handbags.

"However, upon meticulous physical examination in the presence of the joint team, officers uncovered a sinister cargo: white crystal substances carefully concealed inside two handbags, wrapped in clear bags," the statement continued.

File image of Terminal 1A at JKIA

The DCI noted that preliminary tests were then conducted to determine the nature and estimated value of the seized substances.

"Preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be Methamphetamine, weighing 1,320 grams with an estimated street value of Ksh 10,560,000," the statement further read.

The agency said the seized consignment remains in custody as investigations continue.

Detectives are now working to identify and apprehend the traffickers involved in the attempted export of the narcotics to the Philippines.

This comes a week after authorities intercepted narcotics valued at over Ksh21 million at JKIA.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, the Kenya Police Service (KPS) said the seizure involved two separate consignments of methamphetamine that were being smuggled out of the country using deceptive packaging methods.

"A multi-agency team led by Anti-Narcotics officers has dealt a major blow to drug trafficking after intercepting two consignments of methamphetamine at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport," the statement read.

Authorities revealed that the first consignment was hidden in a highly sophisticated manner to avoid detection during screening processes.

"The first haul of 1,730 grams valued at Ksh13.8 million was cleverly concealed in items declared as car pistons at the airport, having originated from Tanzania and destined for the Philippines," the statement added.

In a related operation, investigators intercepted a second shipment traced to Juja, also en route to the Philippines.

"In a related operation, a second consignment weighing 1,020 grams and valued at Ksh8 million, traced to Juja, was also intercepted en route to the same destination," the statement concluded.