Editor's Review Former KICC board chairperson Irungu Nyakera has dismissed social media claims that he had a fallout with Rigathi Gachagua and left DCP for Farmers Party.

Former KICC board chairperson Irungu Nyakera has dismissed social media claims that he had a fallout with Rigathi Gachagua and left DCP for Farmers Party.

In a post on Thursday, May 7, Nyakera described the claims as aimed at creating confusion and weakening the opposition.

Nyakera denied falling out with Gachagua, noting that he still considers him his political mentor.

“I have never fallen out with Rigathi Gachagua. In fact, I still consider him a political mentor and a man courageously carrying the Wantam message across the country,” he stated.

The Former PS also made it clear that he never left the Farmers party but only stepped down as party leader after he joined the government.

File image of Irungu Nyakera.

Nyakera said his role in DCP was only as Patron for Nairobi due to his gubernatorial ambitions in the capital.

“I never left Farmers Party. I only stepped down as Party Leader when I joined government, in line with government circulars that bar chairpersons of state boards from holding political party positions. My role in DCP was only as Patron for Nairobi because of my gubernatorial ambitions for Nairobi,” Nyakera said.

Further, he denied the allegations that he was solely funding the DCP party’s operations in the Lavington office.

Nyakera explained that the Gachagua-led party is funded by many people who believe in its cause.

“DCP is not funded by one individual. Like every serious political movement, it survives through the efforts of many people internally and friends who believe in the cause.

“Everyone contributes in their own way, and no single person can claim ownership of the party or its activities,” he added.

This comes months after Gachagua dismissed claims that Cleophas Malala had defected from DCP.

Speaking on January 19, Gachagua explained that Malala fell ill after hosting the Malala Super Cup in December and requested time off to recover.

Gachagua accused President William Ruto’s allies of spreading fake rumors about Malala.

“Cleophas Malala is a bold leader and a man of principle. Malala was in Kakamega for the Malala Super Cup, after which he fell seriously ill and asked me for permission to rest for a while before returning to party affairs.

“But these Ruto’s people are stuck; their work now is just spreading rumors,” said the former Deputy President.