Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the upgrading of the Kamuwongo–Kandwia Road to bitumen standards.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the upgrading of the Kamuwongo–Kandwia Road to bitumen standards.

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, PS Omollo said earthworks and grading are underway along the 13-kilometre road.

PS Omollo noted that most sections of the stretch have reached the subgrade level and are ready for base and asphalt layering.

“Earthworks and initial grading are underway along the 13-kilometre stretch, with most sections now at subgrade level and prepared for base and asphalt layering,” read the statement in part.

The Interior PS highlighted that once complete, the road will provide a continuous paved link from the Thika–Garissa Highway in Mwingi to the Ena–Chiakariga–Meru corridor, effectively connecting Kitui to Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru counties.

File image of ongoing works along the Kamuwongo–Kandwia Road.

PS Omollo also said the highway will open up Mwingi North to broader northern markets and trade flows.

At the same time, PS Omollo said construction works are also advancing on the Kyuso–Tseikuru road, which will extend the connectivity in the region.

“While Tseikuru has produced some of the country's most decorated leaders, it has long carried the irony of being a backwater where ordinary citizens still contend with poor roads, a reality now being decisively addressed,” he stated.

Further, PS Omollo mentioned that his department is supporting the delivery of the two projects by reinforcing road safety along the corridor through coordinated traffic management, public awareness, and enforcement.

The upgrading of the Kamuwongo–Kandwia road was launched by President William Ruto in November 2025 during his Ukambani development tour.

The road project is being implemented under a contract valued at over Ksh900 million.

This comes weeks after PS Omollo issued an update on the construction of a viaduct along Kenyatta Avenue.

In a statement on Monday, April 13, PS Omollo said the construction of the viaduct is steadily advancing, with Key civil works already visible.

He noted that reinforced concrete piers and substructures have been erected along the corridor, while superstructure works are ongoing, particularly near the NHIF Building.

“Construction is steadily advancing, with key civil works already visible. Reinforced concrete piers and substructures are in place along the corridor, while superstructure works are progressing, particularly around the NHIF Building, where sections of the deck have already been elevated,” read the statement in part.

PS Omollo noted that the project, being constructed by the Kenya Urban Road Authority (KURA), is expected to ease traffic congestion along Kenyatta Avenue.