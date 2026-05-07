May 07, 2026 at 11:44 AM

Editor's Review Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced the relocation of its regional office serving customers in Lower Embakasi.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced the relocation of its regional office serving customers in Lower Embakasi.

In a notice on Thursday, May 7, the agency said the office will move from Shujaa Mall to Greenspan Mall, where operations will continue from the second and third floors.

The move is set to take effect on Friday, May 8.

"We wish to inform our valued customers in Lower Embakasi Region that our regional office shall relocate from Shujaa Mall to Greenspan Mall - 2nd & 3rd Floor on Friday, May 8," the notice read.

Nairobi Water noted that services will continue during the transition period, although customers have been asked to bear with the company as it settles into the new premises.

"During this transition period, we kindly ask for your patience as we continue to enhance our service delivery at the new location," the notice added.

In the meantime, customers can continue accessing Nairobi Water services through its self-care platforms and by contacting the support team for assistance.

The relocation will affect customers in Lower Embakasi, which covers several zones and sub-zones across the area.

The Imara Daima Zone includes Donholm Sub Zone and Pipeline Sub Zone while the Nyayo Zone covers Fedha Sub Zone and Juakali Sub Zone.

The Umoja Zone includes Umoja 1 and 2 Sub Zone as well as Umoja Innercore - Tena Sub Zone.

File image of Greenspan Mall

This comes days after Nairobi Water announced 295 job vacancies across multiple departments in a fresh recruitment drive.

According to a re-advertisement notice issued on Monday, May 4, the vacancies span a wide range of roles, offering opportunities for both professionals and entry-level applicants.

Among the professional positions available are Civil Engineering Officers (4 positions), Mechanical Engineering Officers (3), Electrical Engineering Officers (3), a Survey Officer (1), and Legal Officers in Corporate Services (1) and Dispute Resolution (2).

Technical and operational roles include Meter Testing Technician (1), Leak Scouting Technician (1), Meter Testing Operators (3), Flow Measurement Operator (1), Bulk Metering Operators (5), Leak Scouting Operators (4), and Leak Detection Operators (3).

The company is also recruiting support staff, including Data Verification Assistants (18), ICT Assistants (6), Drivers (70), Survey Assistants (2), as well as Mechanical and Electrical Assistants (5 combined).

A significant portion of the vacancies targets artisans and field workers, including 80 positions for Artisan (Water & Sewer), 5 Excavator Operators, and 1 Building Works Assistant.

Additional opportunities are available for ungraded artisans in areas such as welding, electrical works, masonry, carpentry, painting, and flushing unit operations.

The recruitment also includes 25 positions for labourers in water and sewer regions, catering to unskilled applicants.

Most professional roles are offered on five-year renewable contracts, while the majority of technical and support positions are on one-year renewable contracts.

Interested candidates are required to submit a curriculum vitae (CV), copies of academic and professional certificates, relevant testimonials, and contacts of three referees, including at least one current or former employer.

Applications must be clearly marked with the job title and reference number and submitted either by hand delivery, registered mail, or courier service.

All applications should be addressed to the Managing Director, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd., Kampala Road, Industrial Area, P.O. Box 30656–00100, Nairobi, Kenya.

The deadline for submission is May 13, 2026, at 5:00 PM (EAT), and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.