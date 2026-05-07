Editor's Review Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has rescued a 14-year-old girl who has been forced into marriage.

Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has rescued a 14-year-old girl who has been forced into marriage.

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, Mosiria said the minor was allegedly sold by her uncle and married off at the age of 12 to an elderly man.

He noted that the girl has no relatives in Kenya apart from the uncle who is accused of selling her.

“Tonight, we rescued a 14-year-old girl who had been forced into marriage at the age of 12 with an old man, almost the age of his grandfather.

“The child is Ethiopian, and she doesn’t have relatives in Kenya apart from the uncle who sold her out. Her mum is in Ethiopia,” read the statement in part.

File image of Geoffrey Mosiria.

Mosiria said the suspect is currently being held at Kasarani Police Station as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old has been taken to a rescue centre where she is receiving care and protection.

The Nairobi County Chief Officer also issued a stern warning against forced marriages involving minors.

Mosiria further said anyone involved in marrying or cohabiting with underage children must desist immediately or face legal action.

“Any individual involved in marrying or cohabiting with an underage child must immediately desist and ensure the child is returned to a safe environment. Failure to do so will result in firm legal action in accordance with the law,” Mosiria added.

This comes weeks after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) secured convictions against two individuals in connection with trafficking a minor for sexual exploitation.

In a statement, ODPP said the two, Stephen Changawa Kahindi and Stephen Katana Menza, were fined Ksh30 million each after the court found them guilty of trafficking a 14-year-old girl for sexual exploitation.

In default, Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike ruled that the two will serve a 30-year prison sentence.

Kahindi was handed a further three-year sentence after he was found guilty of conspiring to interfere with witnesses, contrary to Section 117 of the Penal Code.

Menza was also separately sentenced to 20 years following his conviction for defilement.

According to the ODPP, the offence was committed on diverse dates between February 7, 2024 and July 10 2024, at Mwahera location in Ganze Sub-County within Kilifi County.