Editor's Review UDA and DCP have issued guidelines on how election disputes will be handled ahead of the Ol Kalou Constituency Member of National Assembly party primaries.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) have issued guidelines on how election disputes will be handled ahead of the Ol Kalou Constituency Member of National Assembly party primaries.

The notices come as political parties prepare for the nomination exercise scheduled for Friday, May 8.

Both parties have set a 24-hour timeline for the filing of complaints and appeals arising from the nomination process

According to the UDA notice issued on Wednesday, May 6, the guidance follows communication by the National Elections Board confirming that the party nomination exercise for Ol Kalou Constituency Member of National Assembly will proceed on Friday.

"Notice is hereby given that the UDA Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee (ENDRC), shall be available to receive, hear and determine all disputes relating to the Ol Kalou Constituency Member of National Assembly nomination process," the notice read.

The party further stated that disputes must be filed within a day of the declaration of results or nomination decisions.

"All electoral disputes should be lodged before the ENDRC within twenty-four (24) hours, upon declaration of results or nomination decision giving rise to respective the dispute," the notice added.

UDA said disputes may be lodged electronically through the email address [email protected].

File image of a DCP Party office

DCP, in a notice on Thursday, May 7, also outlined the procedure for aggrieved participants seeking redress after the nomination exercise.

"Pursuant to Article 16 of the Party Nomination Rules, any person dissatisfied with the outcome of the results of the Nomination process conducted by the National Elections Board (NEB) may lodge a formal complaint or appeal within twenty-four (24) hours of the declaration of the decision," the notice read.

The party added that complaints and appeals must be formally submitted together with supporting documentation.

"All complaints and appeals must be submitted in writing or by email [email protected], clearly stating the grounds and accompanied by relevant supporting evidence," the notice added.

This comes days after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cautioned Kenyans against falling victim to a wave of fraudulent job advertisements circulating on social media platforms.

In an update on Tuesday, May 5, IEBC flagged deceptive posts and sponsored ads directing unsuspecting applicants to unofficial links disguised as the IEBC recruitment portal.

The fake listings mimic legitimate public notices, complete with logos and branding, in a bid to lure job seekers into submitting personal information.

Authorities have clarified that the only official recruitment portal for IEBC jobs is jobs.iebc.or.ke, urging the public to disregard any other links, especially shortened URLs or third-party websites.

The fraudulent adverts typically claim that the commission is hiring polling clerks, assistants, and other election personnel in preparation for upcoming electoral activities.

Some even feature application forms requesting sensitive details, raising concerns about data theft and potential financial scams.