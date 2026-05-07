Editor's Review However, Duale disclosed that Kenya imported some blood products used within the country.

Health Caninet Secretary Aden Duale has denied reports alleging that the Ministry of Health exports blood donated by Kenyans to other countries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 6, Duale stated that the report by the World Integrated Trade Solutions (WITS), which revealed the exportation of human and animal blood products from Kenya, was grossly misinterpreted.

He stated that the 'Human and animal blood' category is a universal trade classification which includes, among other substances: vaccines, toxins, antisera and other blood-derived products, microbial cultures and similar products.

"This classification is a broad customs category covering a wide range of pharmaceuticals. laboratory. diagnostic, research, and biological products. Importantly, this classification does not include donated blood collected for transfusion services.

"The Ministry of Health does not export any donated blood or components of blood for purposes of manufacturing blood-derived products in a foreign country, the statement read in part.

A file image of a medical practitioner handling donated blood.



However, Duale disclosed that Kenya imported some blood products used within the country, but from internationally accredited manufacturers.

These include antisera, which are used in blood grouping and laboratory diagnostic or plasma-derived products, and products such as clotting factors, albumin, and immunoglobulins.

The CS urged Kenyans to interpret the WITS report with caution to avoid the circulation of misleading information. He warned that the Ministry would take action against those spreading fake news.

"The Ministry of Health will work with relevant investigative agencies to seek and apprehend persons peddling and publishing misleading health information to the Kenyan public, under the existing laws," Duale stated.

He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening Kenya's health systems, including the national blood system.

Duale stated that this would ensure continued access to safe, quality-assured, and globally compliant health services for all Kenyans.

The report had cast a shadow on organisations and individuals who have been conducting blood donation drives in the country.

A section of Kenyans who had misunderstood the report questioned why the blood was being exported and whether it was being used for the right purposes.