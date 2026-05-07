Editor's Review "The government of Kenya is ready and willing to deal with you kakasoniously."

Public Service Caninet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has dared one of the leaders in the United Opposition to make good on his threat to mobilise youths to storm Huduma Centres countrywide over uncollected ID cards.

Speaking on Thursday, May 7, CS Ruku stated that the politician was mentally sick for making such sentiments.

He promised dire consequences for the leader and anybody else who planned to storm the Huduma Centres.

"You can also try because that is the day you will know that the government of Kenya is ready and willing to deal with you perpendicularly, horizontally and kakasoniously," the CS noted.

Ruku claimed that there was no reason to attack Huduma Centres as the processing of the identification cards was done elsewhere.

A file photo of Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku.

He explained that the centres were only identification card application and collection points, thus should not be targeted for attacks by members of the public.

"Once Huduma centres take the details of whoever wants to get IDs, there is a back office at the national registration bureau which processes the IDs, so you have no basis to storm the Huduma Centres," the CS Stated.

The Public Service Boss reiterated that there were over 450,000 uncollected ID cards at Huduma Centres, and asked applicants to pick them up.

He made the statement during an impromptu visit to the Huduma Centre in Garissa County, where he reiterated that IDs were essential documents that allowed Kenyans to access government services.

Leaders from the United Opposition had claimed that the delay in processing ID cards was a deliberate move from the government.

They claimed that the state wanted to slow down the mass registration of Gen Z voters during the mass voter registration exercise conducted by IEBC.

In addition, they alleged that in some regions, applicants had to wait for more than four months for their cards to be processed.