Editor's Review Kenya Met predicted very heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms.

On Thursday, May 7, the Kenya Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall and flash floods advisory for Nairobi and other parts of the country.

In a forecast statement for the period May 7 to May 14, Kenya Met predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the capital city.

Raimfall is expected to reach 20 millimetres per day in Nairobi, the Central Highlands, Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Western and North Western Kenya.

Other affected counties include Kiambu, Nakuru, Kisumu, Nyeri, Laikipia, Meru, Narok, Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Murnag'a and Embu.

"The intensity is expected to peak between May 10 and May 14, although the intensity may reduce toward the end of this period," the forecast read in part.

A file photo of vehicles submerged in flood waters along Mombasa Road in Nairobi.



The Weatherman asked Kenyans to remain vigilant for potential floods, flash floods and poor visibility.

"Flooding may occur even in areas without heavy rainfall, particularly downstream. Avoid moving water or open fields and do not shelter under trees or near grilled windows to avoid lightning strikes," the statement continued.

Kenyans residing along the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, Mount Kenya and other hilly regions that are landslide-prone have been asked to take extra caution.

The Department urged Kenyans to share photos and videos of adverse weather conditions on social media and tag them and other relevant authorities.

Kenya Red Cross shared the advisory on its accounts on social media and asked residents in all the mentioned areas to be on the lookout for potential floods.

At the onset of the rainy season, many homes have been left flooded, with houses in Syokimau and Katani taking the biggest hit last week.

The rains also claimed 10 lives and led to the destruction of road infrastructure in several parts of the country.