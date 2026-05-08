Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dispatched an advance team to the United Kingdom (UK) ahead of his planned visit to London.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dispatched an advance team to the United Kingdom (UK) ahead of his planned visit to London.

In a statement on Thursday, May 7 evening, Gachagua said the advance team will coordinate and prepare for his upcoming visit, where he plans to hold meetings with Kenyans living in the UK.

The team includes Nyandarua Senator John Methu, EALA Member of Parliament Kanini Kega, and renowned musician Samidoh.

“This evening, I have dispatched Senator John Methu, Hon. Kanini Kega, and benga maestro Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh to London ahead of my visit.

“They will prepare and coordinate my visit to the United Kingdom shortly with our diaspora community in London,” said Gachagua.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua with Kanini Kega, John Methu, and Samidoh.

The former DP said his DCP party is committed to engaging the diaspora community ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Our party, DCP PARTY, remains firmly committed to engaging the diaspora community as part of the broad stakeholders and Kenyans; their views, as espoused in our philosophy, will inform our blueprint ahead of August 10th, 2027 General Elections,” Gachagua added.

This comes weeks after the former Deputy President announced he would be visiting London.

However, Gachagua did not delve deeper into the details of his trip and only mentioned that he was going to organize himself.

"I am rushing to London for a short while to organize a few things. I will be looking for fuel and other things; you know that I must prepare myself," he stated.

The DCP Party Leader made the announcement during the unveiling of John Mwaura as the aspirant for the Kiambu Gubernatorial seat on Monday, April 20.

Notably, Gachagua’s planned visit to London comes months after he toured the United States to engage the Kenyan community.

The tour was, however, cut short after a few weeks, with Gachagua saying he was returning to the country to join his party in preparation for the November 27, 2025, by-elections.