Editor's Review "Severe illness can develop into Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which can be life-threatening."

The Ministry of Health on Friday, May 8, confirmed that there are no cases of the Hantavirus infection reported in the country.

Director General Patrick Amoth stated that the risk to the general public was low as the virus outbreak was only reported in the cruise ship MV Hondius.

However, he reiterated that it remained alert and was closely monitoring the situation as the World Health Organisation confirmed eight cases and three deaths in connection with the virus.

"There are currently no reported cases in Kenya. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking precautionary measures," the statement read in part.

Amoth explained that as part of precautionary measures, it has strengthened screening at airports and seaports, alerting health facilities to watch for symptoms in travellers and ensuring rapid response and testing systems are ready.

A file image of the.Ministry of Health Offices at Afya House



What is the Hantavirus?

The DG explained that the hantavirus is a disease mainly spread through contact with infected rodents (rats and mice) by breathing in contaminated dust, touching contaminated surfaces and handling rodents or their waste.

In some rare cases, the disease can be spread between people through close contact. This happens if the type involved is the Andeas strain.

Patients affected by the virus begin to show symptoms between the first and eighth week of exposure, including fever, headache, muscle ache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and, in severe cases, difficulty in breathing.

"Severe illness can develop into Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which can be life-threatening," the statement continued.

Kenyans have been advised that they could reduce the risk of infection by keeping their surroundings clean and free from rodents, storing food safely and disposing of waste properly.

They can also wash their hands properly with soap and water and avoid contact wth rodents and their droppings.

Amoth asked Kenyans to only rely on official updates from the Ministry of Health and WHO, and avoid sharing unverified information.