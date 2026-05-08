Editor's Review KeNHA will close the affected section of Uhuru Highway for seven hours.

On Friday, May 8, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the temporary closure of the stretch between Museium Hill and Westlands Roundabout along the Uhuru Highway.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli explained that the temporary closure will pave the way for maintenance works.

The affected section will be closed for seven hours between 10 p.m on Friday, May 8 and 5 a.m on Saturday, May 9.

"KeNHA notifies the public that a section of Uhuru Highway (A8 Road) between Museum Hill Interchange and Westlands Roundabout will be temporarily closed on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and Friday, May 8, 2026, between 10.00 pm and 5.00 am," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the notice by KeNHA.

The maintenance works will also address the poor drainage to address flooding of the section of the road during heavy rainfall.



Kimeli advised motorists using the affected area to use alternative routes, including Parklands Ring Road, Ojijo Road, Kipande Road, Limuru Road and University Way.

Motorists have also been urged to consider using the Nairobi Expressway to beat any traffic build-up that may accrue as a result of the road closure.

KeNHA further advised road users to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.

"Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works," the statement continued.

The section of the road was damaged during the construction of the Nairobi Expressway. The restoration programme has been delayed by nearly two years since the elevated highway was completed.

The stretch of road also sustained damage from floodwaters due to the heavy rainfall experienced in Nairobi and the entire county. The section most affected is the junction between the highway and Riverside Road.