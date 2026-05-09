Editor's Review Two police officers were arrested on Friday, May 8, following a shooting incident at a nightclub in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Two police officers were arrested on Friday, May 8, following a shooting incident at a nightclub in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

According to a police report from Eldoret Police Station, the incident occurred at Baniyas Night Club after two men entered the establishment and ordered food and alcoholic drinks.

The nightclub’s manager, Peter Mugo, reported that the two continued drinking until about 9.00pm when an altercation broke out between them and a waiter.

The disagreement quickly escalated, with one of the men allegedly becoming violent, drawing a pistol and firing a single round of ammunition inside the premises.

Bouncers at the nightclub moved quickly and managed to disarm the suspect before the situation could worsen.

Police were then alerted, prompting the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Eldoret Police Station to lead a team of officers to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers arrested the two suspects and secured a Ceska pistol, serial number KP KE G8262, which was loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Investigators also recovered one spent cartridge from the scene.

A further search conducted on the two suspects led to the recovery of Ksh673,000 in cash, five euros, 15 US dollars and 10 Polish zloty.

File image of Baniyas Square

Police said the two men sustained slight facial injuries during the incident after they were allegedly assaulted by members of the public before officers intervened.

The suspects were escorted to Eldoret Police Station for questioning, where it was established that one of them was John Ruto, the Officer Commanding Station at Villa Police Station in Nairobi’s Kibra Sub-County.

The second suspect was identified as Police Constable Peter Kiprotich Ruto, attached to Kapsaos Police Post in Turbo Sub-County.

Both officers were booked into police cells and remain in custody pending further police action.

Elsewhere, this comes days after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino presented his bodyguard, Oliver Ochieng', at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The MP presented with Ochieng', who was arrested for alleged murder by DCI officers in 2024, at the DCI HQ, to answer to new allegations brought against him.

Owino claimed that the investigative unit planned on framing his bodyguard for the murder of a GSU officer in Kisumu.

"Today, we have brought Oliver, who has been charged with many cases, including murder in Kisumu, which he was not involved in at all.

"We have brought him here because we want a clear picture of the charges he is facing. I hear they want to plant a gun, bullets and teargas on him and frame him for the murder of the GSU officer," Babu claimed.

The lawmaker alleged that a contingent of DCI officers from the headquarters in six Subaru vehicles was deployed to hunt down and arrest Ochieng' in Kisumu.

He claimed that Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo was targeting Ochieng after he rejected a proposal to work with him.

"He has messages showing mobile money transfers from the PS in exchange for his support. Ever since he turned Omollo down, he has been hunted like an animal," Babu added.

The Embakasi East legislator accused the DCI of being used to fight the Linda Mwanachi team in Kisumu.

He questioned why officers were being deployed from Kiambu Road, yet there was a DCI unit within the Kisumu jurisdiction. He declared war on the 'rogue' officers.

"We will organise a huge protest in Kisumu. I want to ask the residents there if they see these DCI officers (from the HQ), treat them as criminals, who must be dealt with," Babu declared.