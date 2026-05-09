Editor's Review NPS has announced temporary traffic disruptions affecting major roads in Nairobi ahead of the upcoming African Forward Summit 2026.

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced temporary traffic disruptions affecting major roads in Nairobi ahead of the upcoming African Forward Summit 2026.

In a notice on Saturday, May 9, NPS said traffic changes will be in effect during the summit, which is scheduled to take place from May 10 to May 12.

"To ensure public safety and the smooth management of the African Forward Summit 2026, scheduled to take place from 10th to 12th May 2026 in Nairobi, the National Police Service hereby notifies the public of temporary traffic disruption along Mombasa Road, Langata Road, Thika Road, Limuru Road, Kiambu Road, and within the Nairobi Central Business District," the notice read.

The police further announced that additional restrictions will take effect from midnight on Monday, May 11, with several roads around the city centre set to be fully closed.

"Furthermore, the public is advised that from midnight on Monday, 11th May 2026, City Hall Way, Parliament Road, Harambee Avenue and Taifa Road will be closed to all traffic except vehicles destined for the conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre," the notice added.

File image of a traffic snarl up along Mombasa Road

The closures are expected to affect access around the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, where the summit will be held, with only authorised conference vehicles allowed through the restricted sections.

Police have asked motorists to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes where possible, and cooperate with officers deployed along the affected roads.

"All motorists are urged to be patient, strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations, and follow the guidance of officers stationed along the affected routes. Strict action will be taken against any person found violating traffic rules," the notice concluded.

This comes a day after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the temporary closure of the stretch between Museium Hill and Westlands Roundabout along the Uhuru Highway.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli explained that the temporary closure will pave the way for maintenance works.

The affected section will be closed for seven hours between 10 p.m on Friday, May 8 and 5 a.m on Saturday, May 9.

"KeNHA notifies the public that a section of Uhuru Highway (A8 Road) between Museum Hill Interchange and Westlands Roundabout will be temporarily closed on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and Friday, May 8, 2026, between 10.00 pm and 5.00 am," the statement read in part.

The maintenance works will also address the poor drainage to address flooding of the section of the road during heavy rainfall.

Kimeli advised motorists using the affected area to use alternative routes, including Parklands Ring Road, Ojijo Road, Kipande Road, Limuru Road and University Way.

Motorists have also been urged to consider using the Nairobi Expressway to beat any traffic build-up that may accrue as a result of the road closure.

KeNHA further advised road users to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.

"Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works," the statement continued.