May 11, 2026 at 06:51 PM

Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of eight counties, including Nairobi and Nyeri, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of eight counties on Tuesday, May 12.

In a statement on Monday, May 11, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance and upgrade works.

In Nairobi County, the outages will affect customers in Airport North Road, Kasarani, Kilimani and sections around Makueni Road and Othaya Road.

Along Airport North Road, electricity supply will be interrupted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Whole of Nyayo Estate Phase 1, Embakasi Jua Kali, Baraka Estate, Simba Estate, Airport Staff Quarters, Embakasi Police, Donholm Phase 8, Harambee Sacco Estate, Jacaranda Estate, Oyster Estate, St. Caramel School, Baraka Estate Phase 1 and 2, Green Span Mall, parts of Soweto, Embakasi Garrison Married Quarters and adjacent customers.

In Kasarani, the outage scheduled between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will affect customers along Thika Road, Garden City, Uhai Neema, KISE, ICIPE, Kasarani Police, Sports View Hotel, Seasons, Clay City, Muirigo, Kasarani Health Centre, Warren Concrete, Kasarani, Sports View Drive Estate and adjacent customers.

Parts of Kilimani set to be affected include sections of Jabavu Road, Kilimani Police Station, Mtito Andei Road, Theta Lane, Mukuyu Lane, parts of Lenana Road and adjacent customers.

Areas around Makueni Road and Othaya Road will also experience interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include parts of Nyeri Road, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Vihiga Road, Vihiga Close, Kikambala Road, Suguta Road, Mwingi Road, Othaya Road, Mogoiri Road, Kaputei Gardens, Hamisi Road, Mazeras Road, Mbooni Road, Makueni Road, Ndoto Road and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Makueni County, areas in Sultan will experience outages between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include parts of Sultan Town, Muka/Major Muiu Quarry, Kasikeu Market, Kandolo Secondary School, Kavuthu Market, Nduluni Market, Mutyambua Market, Barazani Market and adjacent customers.

Parts of Uasin Gishu County will also be affected.

Areas listed under Imbinga, Ivugwi and Likuyani include Imbinga, Ivugwi, Likuyani, Everglade, Lugulu, St. Francis, Mapera, Sango, Mawe Tatu, Soysambu, Kosoki, Kongoni and adjacent customers.

In Siaya County, electricity interruptions will affect Akala Market, Kaudha Primary School, Kaudha Gold, Wangbith Primary School, Oboch Primary and Secondary School, Opande Primary School, Oseno Primary School, Rachare Primary School, Opapla Dispensary, Ojola Primary School, Malele Secondary School and adjacent customers.

Customers in parts of Kirinyaga County around Githure Market will also experience outages.

The affected areas include Gakuyu-ini Coffee Factory, Kiandumu Market, Kamwana Market, Ngariama Secondary School, St. Marys Polytechnic, Kabiroini Village, Githure Centre, Kiangoi Village, Kibai Village, Kathunguri Village and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, the outage will affect Munyu, Warazo Jet, Kimahuri, Meeting Point Kimahuri, Ndathi, Jabiru, Kimahuri Dispensary, Mapema Market, Mountain Lodge Hotel, Mountain Lodge Fisheries and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Kilifi County, parts of Kibokoni including Ocean Ports, King Fisher, Afraid Hospital, Majivuni and adjacent customers will be affected.

The interruptions will also extend to parts of Kwale County including Kwale Town, Kwale County Offices, Kwale Referral Hospital, Golini, Ziwani, Culture and adjacent customers.