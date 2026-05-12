May 12, 2026 at 07:41 AM

Editor's Review JKUAT has issued a notice to students regarding the schedule and guidelines for the upcoming online University-wide common unit examinations.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has issued a notice to students regarding the schedule and guidelines for the upcoming online University-wide common unit examinations for the February-June 2026 semester.

In an update on Monday, May 11, the university’s Academic Affairs office said the online examinations are scheduled to commence from Monday, May 18, and run until Thursday, May 21.

The university informed students that all examinations for the online common units will be conducted virtually and urged candidates to adequately prepare ahead of the assessment period.

JKUAT also announced that students will undergo a mandatory online training session on how to undertake the examinations.

The webinar training is set to take place on Friday, May 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"This is to inform all students that the examinations for ONLINE University-wide common units for the February-June 2026 semester have been scheduled to commence from Monday, 18th May, 2026, to Thursday, 21st May, 2026," the notice read.

In the notice, the university directed students to ensure they have access to a reliable laptop installed with the latest Windows operating system.

JKUAT further clarified that Linux operating systems will not be supported during the examinations.

To help students familiarize themselves with the online examination platform, the university said a mock examination would be provided afterwards through the university portal.

The notice also outlined several important examination requirements and reminders for students.

JKUAT stated that Continuous Assessment Tests (CATs) for the respective units will be conducted on the same day as the scheduled examinations.

File image of JKUAT Westlands Campus

Additionally, all students sitting for the examinations have been instructed to upload their latest passport-size photographs to their student profiles before the exams begin.

The university further noted that students undertaking supplementary and special examinations are also expected to sit for their papers on the same dates as the scheduled examinations.

The examination timetable released by the university indicates that the assessments will cover both degree and diploma common units across different schools and campuses.

On Monday, May 18, students will sit for CILS 2101 Communication and Information Literacy Skills for degree students and HRD 0101 Communication Skills for diploma students.

The sessions will run across different schools and campuses, including COETEC, COHES, COHRED, Nairobi CBD Campus, Karen Campus, Mombasa CBD, Nakuru CBD, COANRE, and COPAS.

On Tuesday, May 19, students will undertake HRD 2102 Development Studies and Ethics for degree students and HRD 0102 Development Studies and Ethics for diploma students. Sessions are scheduled for COETEC, COHES, and COHRED.

The same Development Studies and Ethics units will continue on Wednesday, May 20, for students in Nairobi CBD Campus, Karen Campus, Mombasa CBD, Nakuru CBD, COANRE, and COPAS.

On Thursday, May 21, students will sit for SZL 2111 HIV/AIDS for degree students and TDH 1100 Introduction to HIV for diploma students.

The examinations will also be conducted in multiple sessions across the listed schools and campuses.

Elsewhere, JKUAT has opened applications for fully funded Master’s and PhD scholarships under the LaSoMa (Laser Enabled Manufacturing of Solar Systems) project.

The programme is co-funded by the African Union and the European Union and aims to strengthen Africa’s research capacity in solar manufacturing through advanced laser technologies and AI-driven systems.

The scholarships target students interested in solar manufacturing, advanced engineering, robotics, automation, smart manufacturing, embedded systems, and related fields.

The programme will be hosted at several African universities, including Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Pentecost University, Federal University Lokoja, and Federal University of Technology Minna.

At JKUAT, the scholarships will support PhD and MSc studies in Mechatronic Engineering, while partner institutions will offer programmes in areas such as robotics, engineering physics, manufacturing intelligence, and materials engineering.

Applicants must be African nationals with relevant academic qualifications and strong research potential, while also meeting the host university’s academic and language requirements.

Successful candidates will receive full tuition, insurance, research workshop access, and monthly stipends of 1,230 euros for PhD students and 890 euros for MSc students.

Applications opened on May 8, 2026, close on June 22, 2026, with successful applicants to be notified on July 13 ahead of the programme’s September 2026 start.