Editor's Review The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued a 10-day notice to principals with learners in Grade 10.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has issued a 10-day notice to principals with learners in Grade 10, directing them to register Senior School assessment centres through its online portal as part of preparations for the implementation of Competency-Based Assessments (CBA).

In a notice on Monday, May 11, KNEC said it has put in place the necessary measures to ensure that the implementation of Competency-Based Assessment aligns with the Competency-Based Education (CBE) framework currently being rolled out in schools across the country.

The council said the registration exercise is targeting all principals with learners in Senior School and is aimed at facilitating a smooth administration of assessments under the new education system.

"KNEC has put in place necessary measures to ensure that the implementation of Competency Based Assessment (CBA) is aligned with the Competency Based Education (CBE).

"In this regard, the Council hereby wishes to bring the following information to the attention of all Principals who have learners at Grade 10, in Senior School," the notice read.

According to KNEC, principals are required to access the Senior School registration portal through the KNEC Senior School Portal using their current school code as both the username and password.

Upon logging into the system, schools will be prompted to update their phone numbers, which will then be used to receive a One-Time Password (OTP) for verification and access to the portal.

Principals will also be required to upload the school registration certificate before submitting the required information.

KNEC further noted that once the registration process is completed, the system will automatically generate a Universal Centre Code together with a School Registration Slip containing the institution’s details.

Schools are then expected to download and print the registration slip for record-keeping purposes.

File image of KNEC CEO David Njengere

The council also directed institutions that do not currently have a KNEC examination or assessment code to seek guidance through their respective Sub-County Directors of Education (SCDEs).

Such institutions have been advised to communicate with KNEC through the email address [email protected] for further assistance.

KNEC stated that the registration portal officially opened on May 7 and will remain accessible until May 22.

After the closure of the registration window, successfully registered centres will be enabled to register their Grade 10 learners for Senior School assessments.

This comes weeks after KNEC issued a notice to candidates wishing to repeat the KCSE examination.

In a notice on Friday, March 6, KNEC informed Kenyans that individuals who previously sat the KCSE examination can register again either as full repeaters or partial repeaters.

According to the council, candidates registering as full repeaters must enroll for seven or more subjects.

Those who meet this threshold will receive a mean grade and an official KCSE certificate after completing the examination.

On the other hand, candidates choosing to register as partial repeaters will take fewer than seven subjects.

These candidates will not receive a full certificate but will instead be issued a results slip indicating the grades obtained in the specific subjects they retook.

KNEC further clarified that repeat candidates are not allowed to introduce new subjects that they did not sit in their previous KCSE attempt.

This means repeaters must only register for subjects they had previously taken during their last examination sitting.

For those interested in repeating the examination, KNEC has directed candidates to visit the nearest Sub-County Director of Education (SCDE) office, where they will be assisted to register as private candidates.

The council also announced that the examination registration fee for all repeaters is KSh7,200. Candidates are required to pay the fee directly to KNEC through the government’s online platform, eCitizen.