Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has flown to Uganda to represent President William Ruto during the swearing-in of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday, May 12 morning, flew out of the country for Uganda.

In a statement, DP Kindiki said he will represent President William Ruto during the swearing-in of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at Kololo Grounds.

“Departed Nairobi for Entebbe, Uganda to represent Kenya and President William Ruto during the swearing in and inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni, Kololo Ceremonial Grounds,” Kindiki wrote.

President Museveni was re-elected for a seventh term in the general election held in January this year.

The 81-year-old won 71.65% of the vote, ahead of his main rival, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, who garnered 24.72%.

File image of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at JKIA.

Following the win, President Ruto congratulated Museveni and expressed readiness to continue working together for regional and continental development.

"Following the formal pronouncement of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Uganda last evening, 17 January, 2026, I convey, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya and my own behalf, my warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and to the great people of Uganda," the statement read.

Ruto went on to describe Museveni’s victory as a clear reflection of public trust in his leadership and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)

"Your decisive victory at the just concluded competitive General Election reflects the trust that the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your personal leadership and the confidence enjoyed by the NRM party. I am certain your re-election reinvigorates Your Excellency's resolve to accelerate the transformation of your country," the statement added.

Meanwhile, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is also in Uganda to attend Museveni’s inauguration.

Uhuru arrived in Uganda on Monday, May 11, and was received by Kenyan Ambassador Kipkosgei Toroitic and Ugandan envoy, Ambassador Katureebe Tayebwa at the Entebbe Airport.

"H.E. President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta, the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya, has arrived in Kampala to join fellow leaders, government officials, and dignitaries for the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

"President Museveni was re-elected during Uganda's General Elections held on 15th January 2026. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 12th May 2026, in Kampala," the statement read in part.