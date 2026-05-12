Editor's Review The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three officials accused of using forged academic certificates to secure employment.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three officials accused of using forged academic certificates to secure employment.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 12, the agency said the suspects include two employees of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited and one official from Kaimosi Friends University.

"The suspects, Joshua Attuah Omia and Thomas Mbonje Bandari of Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC), and Silas Musasa Masambu of Kaimosi Friends University, are accused of using fake academic documents to obtain employment in their respective institutions," the statement read.

According to the commission, investigations established that Omia and Bandari allegedly forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education certificates and used them to secure jobs at NCWSC.

"Investigations by the Commission established that Omia and Bandari forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificates and presented them as genuine documents issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to secure employment at NCWSC," the statement added.

The EACC said the investigation files were forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved charges against the two suspects.

"Upon conclusion of investigations, the Commission forwarded the files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges of forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property amounting to Ksh5,909,037.10 and Ksh9,485,177.96, respectively, being salaries allegedly paid to the suspects by NCWSC," the statement continued.

EACC said the two were arrested on May 11, 2026, and later arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where they denied the charges.

"The two suspects were arrested on 11th May 2026 and arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where they denied all charges. They were each released on a cash bail of Ksh300,000 or a bond of Ksh1 million with a surety of a similar amount. The matters are scheduled for directions on 26th May 2026," the statement further read.

File image of Nairobi Water offices

In a separate case, EACC said investigations found that Silas Musasa Masambu allegedly forged a Diploma certificate purportedly from Kenya College of Commerce and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree purportedly from Zetech University to obtain employment at Kaimosi Friends University.

"The suspect was arrested today at his home in Cheptulu, Vihiga County, processed at Kakamega Police Station, and will be arraigned before the Kakamega Law Courts tomorrow, 13th May 2026," the statement noted.

EACC said Masambu is also facing charges linked to the alleged fraudulent acquisition of public funds through salaries paid during his employment.

"He is also facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property amounting to Ksh2,511,672, being salary allegedly paid to him by Kaimosi Friends University," the statement added.

The anti-graft agency further stated that it will pursue the recovery of all salaries, benefits, and emoluments allegedly obtained through fake academic qualifications.

"In addition to pursuing criminal prosecution, the Commission will institute civil proceedings to recover salaries, benefits, and other emoluments unlawfully obtained through the use of fraudulent academic qualifications," the statement concluded.

This comes days after EACC arrested eleven suspects in connection with embezzling Ksh85 million from the Eldama Ravine National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) kitty.

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud said the suspects, who include members of the NG-CDF Committee and sub-county officials, are accused of misappropriating public funds allocated to the constituency.

According to Mohamud, the commission received a complaint alleging that between the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 financial years, the Eldama Ravine NG-CDF lost Ksh85 million.

The EACC CEO noted that the embezzlement resulted in the failure to implement several proposed development projects within the constituency.

"The Commission received a complaint alleging that between the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 Financial Years, the Eldama Ravine NG-CDF lost approximately Ksh 85 million, resulting in the failure to implement several proposed development projects within the constituency," read the statement in part.

The anti-graft body launched investigations and established that Eldama Ravine Constituency received Ksh369,052,479 from the NG-CDF Board during the three financial years under review.

EACC detectives also established that although Ksh11,506,173 had been budgeted for Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) activities, a total of Ksh85,002,440 was withdrawn from the NG-CDF account disguised as M&E expenditure.

After concluding the investigations, EACC forwarded the investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges against 13 suspects.