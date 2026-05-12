Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of five counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of five counties on Wednesday, May 13.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 12, the company said the planned outages will take place between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in selected areas within Kilifi, Kwale, Kitui, Nairobi and Uasin Gishu counties

In Kilifi County, the outage will affect parts of Majengo Kanamai including Mvita Oils, Indomie, Majengo Mapya, Mwatundo, Kwa Kanyi, Khosla Farm, Kikambal Housing, North Coast Medical, and Bomani Pentagon.

Bomani Dispensary, Bomani Kireme, Chess Kenya, Ashton EPZ, Tropical Sealife, Oasis Hospital, Petrocity Kanamai, Africa Fuels, Jodari Millers, Fuhuha EPZ, parts of Mzambarauni, Mtwapa and nearby customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kwale County, areas set to be affected include Mrima, Lungalunga Airstrip, Mkuduru, Marenje, Kutoka Ardhini, Kenya Loma, Lungalunga Town, Horohoro Border Post, Lungalunga Market and Lungalunga Hospital.

In Kitui County, residents in Kiomo, Uvaita, Maiyuni, Kavanini, Mbakini, Kwa Muthusi, Nguutani, Kakululo, Thiitani, Mathunzini and Kanyaa will also experience electricity interruptions during the scheduled maintenance period.

Within Nairobi County, the outage will affect parts of Runda including Trio Estate, Rossyline Green and the Switzerland Embassy area.

Meanwhile, in Uasin Gishu County, Kenya Power said the interruption will affect Chemoset, Kabobo Farm, Silgich, Mogoiywet and surrounding areas.