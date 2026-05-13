May 13, 2026 at 09:11 AM

Editor's Review The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has set the dates for the County Delegates elections in Taita Taveta and Kisumu Counties.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has set the dates for the County Delegates elections in Taita Taveta and Kisumu Counties.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 13, National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) Chairperson Emily Awitta said the Taita Taveta County delegates' elections will take place on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Awitta also announced that the Kisumu County delegates' election will be held on Friday, June 5, 2026.

At the same time, the ODM NECC Chair said the party will hold the Nyando Branch delegates election on Friday, May 29

She noted that the delegates' elections will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on the respective dates.

File image of ODM headquarters at Chungwa House.

Awitta called on eligible delegates to apply for any positions at the ODM branch and county offices.

“Eligible delegates of the branch and counties can apply for any positions at the Branch and County offices,” the statement read.

This comes a day after ODM invited aspirants interested in contesting the 2027 General Election on its ticket to submit their applications.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 12, Awitta said the exercise is being conducted in line with the party constitution.

“Pursuant to Article 61(1) of the ODM Constitution, as read together with Rule 7(1) and Part VIII of the Party Elections and Nomination Rules, the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) hereby invites applications from interested Party members seeking to contest in the 2027 General Elections on the ODM Party ticket for the following elective positions,” read the statement in part.

Awitta said applications are open for several elective positions, including President, Governor, Senate, Woman Representative, Member of the National Assembly, and Member of the County Assembly (MCA).

The ODM NECC Chairperson pointed out that the aspirants are required to be registered voters to qualify for consideration.

Further, Awitta said the interested aspirants should apply through the party’s online portal before June 30, 2026.

“Interested aspirants are required to apply through the Party’s online portal: https://aspirants.odm-ke.com/, on or before 30th June 2026,” she added.