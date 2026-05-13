May 13, 2026 at 11:43 AM

Editor's Review Manyatta Member of Parliament John Gitonga Mukunji has declared his Embu County Gubernatorial bid in the 2027 General Election.

Manyatta Member of Parliament John Gitonga Mukunji has declared his Embu County Gubernatorial bid in the 2027 General Election.

Mukunji announced his gubernatorial bid on Tuesday, May 12, during the launch of the Masomo Bila Stress Program in Manyatta Constituency.

The UDA lawmaker expressed confidence in clinching the Embu county top seat in next year’s election.

“For the record, I, Githonga Mukunji, member of parliament for Manyatta constituency, 2027 I will be vying for the Embu County Governor seat,” Mukunji announced.

The Manyatta MP claimed that the county has lagged behind in development and needs good leadership to steer it forward.

File image of Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji.

“I have seen all the work the other leaders are speaking about; they are pointing to Mukunji. Since I am capable, we must ensure that the whole of Embu has good leadership,” said Mukunji.

The lawmaker, who is a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, is expected to run for the Embu seat on the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ticket.

Mukunji will face the current Embu Governor, Cecily Mbarire, who is the Chairperson of the ruling UDA party.

Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti is also expected to run for the Embu gubernatorial seat in the 2027 general election.

In the 2022 General Election, Governor Mbarire narrowly defeated Kivuti to become the county boss.

Mbarire garnered 108, 610 votes while Kivuti, who was running on the Development Empowerment Party, got 105,046 votes.

Notably, Manyatta constituency has the highest number of registered voters in Embu, followed by Runyenjes.

Mbeere South constituency comes third, while Mbeere North has the lowest number of voters.

This comes weeks after Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka endorsed Nyali MP Mohamed Ali for the Mombasa governorship.

Speaking on April 25, Kalonzo announced that Ali will vie for the Mombasa Gubernatorial seat on a Wiper ticket in 2027.

On his part, Gachagua noted that he would have preferred having Ali run on a DCP ticket, but they reached a consensus that a Wiper ticket would be more favorable.

“I would indeed love for DCP to have all seats in Nairobi, but it is not a must for it to happen. Even here in Mombasa, Mohammed Ali was in DCP, but we have agreed with my cousin Kalonzo that he will run under Wiper,” said Gachagua.