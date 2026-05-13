Editor's Review Citizen TV has addressed claims suggesting that it had removed an interview featuring skater Kevin Kiarie from its YouTube channel.

Citizen TV has dismissed claims suggesting that it had removed an interview featuring skater Kevin Kiarie from its YouTube channel.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, May 13, the broadcaster clarified that the video remains available across its digital platforms, terming the allegations as misleading.

"We are aware of fake news regarding the deletion of Kevin Kiarie's #CitizenSundayLive interview. This is false as the interview is still up on our platforms.

"Kevin is a national treasure and we were happy to host him. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the statement read.

During the interview, Kiarie shared insights into his background, early interest in skating, and how he began pursuing the sport while navigating education and limited resources.

"I am just a regular Kenyan residing in Roysambu, just trying to pursue my passion for skating. I started skating in 2017. It dates back to 2014 when I was in form 2, my cousin comes and shows me his skills on the phone.

"I was a sharp student in high school, and I applied to all universities based in Nairobi. First HELB disbursement, 1500 shillings. I bought the first pair of skates in Gikomba. I started practicing with no intention of competing," he said.

File image of Kevin Kiarie

Kiarie also recounted the financial and logistical challenges he faced while attempting to compete internationally, including difficulties in securing sponsorships and visas, as well as missed opportunities due to funding constraints.

"I took myself to Singapore last year. I asked for help, and it was very sad to hear some people say that I did not seek help. There was an event I was offered full sponsorship to China, and I needed to pay for the ticket. I tried to find the visa, but I did not have a fat account, so I was not cleared.

"I went to the ministry, too much back and forth, the dates arrived, I was not set, and that is how I missed. From there, I made a commitment not to rely on someone. For Egypt, I kept on seeking help, writing letters, you miss a lot on training and preparations," he added.

Kiarie further described ongoing funding challenges within the sport and the repeated setbacks he encountered while seeking institutional support for international competitions.

"In 2024, we were told to write letters through the federation, and we were told there were no funds. In 2025, the same story. It reached a point where I felt I did not want to do this anymore. Reaching out to the federation and asking for funds is a very long process.

"In November, I said I would rather seek loans from friends and family, and that is how I succeeded to go to Singapore. It was my first show, and it was the world championship. I knew I could not win. I was there for the experience. I was ranked 18th worldwide and first in Africa, and that ignited my motivation to strike ahead for the event," he further said.

Kiarie also spoke about current developments, including ongoing discussions with potential supporters and upcoming international training plans.

"There are people who have tried to reach out, there are some we are in discussions with, and we hope that going forward, we are going to come up with something that will benefit me. I am super positive.

"In two weeks, I will be travelling to China for an international training camp, and I hope that those we are in talks we are going to be able to make my journey to China very easy," he noted.

Kiarie also reflected on public support and the financial sacrifices he has made in pursuit of his skating career, noting both the challenges and his continued commitment to the sport.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Kenyans because for three weeks they have been able to raise more than Ksh350,000. I have never been paid as a skater; there is no cash prize, it’s a medal, and you go home.

"It’s been a lot of input; I have invested a whole fortune into this. The input that I have put into this sport, if I had put it into running, I would be having a fortune. That doesn’t bother me, because every sport started somewhere," he stated.