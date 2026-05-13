Editor's Review Cardiologist Dan Gikonyo has addressed claims that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was hidden at Karen Hospital during his impeachment.

Cardiologist Dan Gikonyo has dismissed claims that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was hidden at Karen Hospital during the impeachment proceedings in October 2024.

Appearing before the court on Wednesday, May 13, Gikonyo said Gachagua was genuinely ill and that the hospital had medical records to support the admission.

"He was unwell. We admitted him and have supporting data and medical reports available for submission to this court upon request," he said.

Gikonyo further told the court that he has personally treated Gachagua for nearly two decades and explained the circumstances surrounding the hospitalization at Karen Hospital.

"I have taken care of Rigathi Gachagua since 10th July 2006. He was hospitalized at Karen Hospital on 17th October 2024. He was received with chest pains, and based on my experience, those symptoms, depending on risk factors, may indicate a heart attack," he added.

File image of the Karen Hospital

Gachagua was hospitalized at Karen Hospital in Nairobi on Thursday, October 17, 2024, due to severe chest pains, as confirmed by Gikonyo.

According to Gikonyo, Gachagua arrived at the hospital at about 3 PM and was placed under observation for 48 to 72 hours.

"The deputy president was admitted here this afternoon. He came in about 3 o'clock. He came in with a lot of chest pains. He is undergoing various investigations, blood tests, ECGs, all the things we do to find out if there is any danger," he said on Thursday.

In a press conference, Gikonyo added that while Gachagua was in stable condition, he was undergoing various tests.

"Right now he is stable. The pain is less. Blood pressure is okay, and we are still carrying on with investigations," he stated.

Gachagua's health crisis occurred amid his impeachment trial, where he was expected to testify but could not due to his condition.

His lawyer, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, reported that Gachagua was "very sick," prompting the Senate to temporarily suspend proceedings.

"I have been able to contact the doctors at Karen Hospital… there is a team of doctors looking at the deputy president. Because of his condition, I was not able to directly talk to him but the advice of his doctors said he must have complete rest for the time being," he told the Senate.