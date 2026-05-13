Editor's Review The Vatican has announced the appointment of Bishop Simon Peter Kamomoe as the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wote.

The Vatican has announced the appointment of Bishop Simon Peter Kamomoe as the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wote.

The appointment was confirmed on Wednesday, May 13, by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Bert Van Megen, who conveyed Pope Leo XIV's decision.

"Pope Leo XIV has appointed the Right Reverend Simon Peter Kamomoe, presently Auxiliary Bishop and Apostolic Administrator of Wote, as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wote," Van Megen noted.

Kamomoe was born on November 26, 1962, in Gatundu, Kiambu County, within the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Nairobi.

He studied at Saint Mary’s Major Seminary in Molo before pursuing philosophy at Saint Augustine’s Senior Seminary in Mabanga and theology at Saint Matthias Mulumba Senior Seminary in Tindinyo.

Kamomoe was ordained a priest for the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Nairobi on June 18, 1994, and went on to serve in several pastoral and leadership roles within the church over the years.

His early assignments included serving as an assistant at Queen of Apostles Junior Seminary between 1994 and 1995 before working in parishes including Thigio, Mang’u, Ndundu, and Saint Matia Mulumba in Thika from 1995 to 1998.

File image of Bishop Simon Peter Kamomoe

Kamomoe later served as parish priest at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Kiriko from 1998 to 1999 and Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Parish in Kiambu from 1999 to 2008.

Since 2008, he has been serving as administrator of the Minor Basilica of the Holy Family in Nairobi while also acting as chaplain of the diocesan Family Pastoral Office.

During his ministry in Nairobi, Kamomoe also served as vicar forane and member of the College of Consultors.

On February 13, 2024, he was appointed titular bishop of Thubunae in Numidia and auxiliary bishop of Nairobi before being consecrated bishop on April 6, 2024.

Kamomoe was later transferred to Wote, where on July 5, 2025, he was appointed auxiliary bishop of the diocese before being named apostolic administrator sede plena on September 16, 2025.

Since March 25, 2026, he has been serving as apostolic administrator sede vacante of the Diocese of Wote ahead of his latest appointment as substantive bishop.

This development comes two months after Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Bishop Paul Kariuki Njiru from his role as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wote.

Following the decision, Pope Leo moved to ensure continuity by appointing Kamomoe as Apostolic Administrator.

In this capacity, Kamomoe would temporarily oversee both the spiritual guidance and administrative responsibilities of the diocese during the transition period.

The development was announced in Rome on Wednesday, March 25 and subsequently communicated to members of the Kenyan episcopate through the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Van Megen.