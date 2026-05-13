Editor's Review We feared that the Nairobi Hospital matter was going to be resolved in the 'mambo ni matatu' way - Sifuna

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on Wednesday, May 13, disclosed details of his phone call with Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja on the day that the late Dr Job Obwaka was arrested.

Speaking at Dr Obwaka's memorial service, Sifuna intimated that he asked IG Kanja about the circumstances surrounding the late doctor's arrest.

He stated that the IG allegedly claimed that he was not aware of the arrest, and did not give any further responses despite Obwaka being held in police custody.

"I called the Police IG and asked him what was going on because we were all aware of the dispute with Nairobi Hospital. Of course, he feigned ignorance and said that he was not aware of what was going on," Sifuna stated.

The embattled ODM Secretary General told mourners that he feared for the medic's safety in the hands of the police.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addressing mourners during Dr Obwaka's memorial service.



He referred to an earlier pronouncement by President William Ruto, who claimed that people who allegedly frustrate Kenyans would be dealt with in one of three ways.

"Certain pronouncements had been made by the highest of this land, that the question of the Nairobi Hospital was going to be resolved in the 'mambo ni matatu' way," Sifuna added.

The Nairobi Senator pleaded with the IG to at least release the late doctor on bail due to his advanced age, as he thought he would not survive in police custody.

"Some of us are very young, even if you keep me in for two weeks, my wife would not even notice because I am a way so much. Every once in a while, my daughter will remind her to call,"

"I told them that Dr Obwaka is a very old man and he must be frail at his age. I asked them to give him whatever cash bail conditions and let him go home," he added.

Sifuna claimed that he and his Linda Mwanachi team would keep fighting for the rights of Kenyans, and argued that that was an answer enough to the questions by Kenyans on what he had to offer them better than the current administration.

"We go about this country, and people ask us what it is you are doing for us. How about we just return the country to the rule of law? Why is that not enough?" he added.

Obwaka passed away on May 1, while en route to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. One female suspect was arrested in connection with his death.

However, she was released on May 13, after an autopsy revealed no foul play in the death of the doctor.

Dr Obwaka was part of the Nairobi Hospital management, arrested on allegations of allegedly falsyfying hospital records.