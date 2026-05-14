Editor's Review President William Ruto has revealed that the Kenya-Somalia border remains closed due to recent instability and political uncertainty in Somalia.

President William Ruto has revealed that the Kenya-Somalia border remains closed due to recent instability and political uncertainty in Somalia.

Speaking during an interview with France 24, President Ruto explained that efforts to reopen the border were disrupted by the conflict between the Somalia government and regional states.

The Head of State noted that some Somalia National Army soldiers were forced into the Kenyan territory following clashes with Jubaland Forces, complicating the situation along the border.

“We were moving very well until there was a huge disagreement between the government in Mogadishu and the states. Unfortunately, there was an escalation of war between Somalia National Army and the Jubaland Forces, which are right at the border in Kenya.

“Some of the Somalia National Army were actually pushed into Kenya, and that complicated the situation. We had to support members of the Somali National Army by flying and assisting them so that we could pacify and reduce the war,” Ruto explained.

President William Ruto with Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The President also said the plan to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border was derailed by the growing political uncertainty in Somalia.

Ruto highlighted that the parliamentary term in Somalia has expired, and the term of the Somali president is also nearing expiry.

“That situation was getting better, but unfortunately, it took a turn, got worse, and today, we have an even more complicated situation because the term of the parliament there expired. The term of the president, I think, is expiring.

“Nobody knows where the situation is going because we have tried to broker an engagement between the states and the government in Somalia. We have not been very successful,” Ruto added.

In February, President Ruto announced that the Kenya-Somali border would be reopened in April.

The President said it was unfair for Kenyans in Mandera to remain cut off from their kin and neighbors in Somalia due to the closure of the border.

“It is unacceptable that fellow Kenyans in Mandera remain cut off from their kin and neighbors in Somalia due to the prolonged closure of the Mandera Border Post.

“Accordingly, we will reopen the border post in April, restoring connectivity and revitalizing cross-border trade for the mutual prosperity of our people,” Ruto wrote on X.

The Kenya-Somalia border was closed in October 2011 due to terror attacks by the Al-Shabaab militia on Kenyan soil.